Naruto formed a strong bond with his bijuu throughout their history.

Kurama matured as he got to know Naruto.

Among the best Naruto characters, one of the most loved and complex is Kurama, the nine-tailed fox that lives inside the protagonist. This is a key bijuu that we see evolve as the story of the anime progresses and adapts in a certain way to the situations that They link him with Naruto to stay alive next to him, until he becomes a kind of companion.

All jinchūriki and their bijuus are feared and hated by humans, who only see them as massive destruction weapons. Regarding the relationship between Naruto and Kurama, it is very different from what is seen in others and it is one of the complex things that are important so that Naruto becomes one of the Hokages of Konoha and helps other people avoid evil conflicts. In this article, we explain to you what the story is of the 9-tailed fox and why it has been so essential to the plot.

Who is Kurama?

Kurama, also known as Kyubi, is the nine-tailed bijuu and the most powerful of them all. Your name means “wisdom” or “cunning” in Japanese. It looks like a giant fox. orange color with red eyes and his chakra is red.

This creature originated from the chakra of the legendary sage of the six paths, the first ninja that existed and who created ninjutsu. The sage had a son named Hagoromo, who inherited his chakra and his will for peace. He had a friend named Hamura, who was also his brother. Together, They sealed the tree god, an evil entity that absorbed the chakra of humans. However, the tree god gave birth to a creature named Kaguya, who was Hagoromo and Hamura’s mother. Kaguya rebelled against her children and tried to recover the chakra that had been taken from her. However, Hagoromo and Hamura defeated her and they sealed her inside Hagoromo, making him the jinchuuriki of the Tree God.

Hagoromo knew that he could not maintain the seal forever, so before he died, he divided the Tree God’s chakra into nine parts and generated the nine bijuus that were represented by queues, including Kurama. He gave each one a name and asked them to get along with each other and with the humans. Not obstructing, the human race did not do its part and they began to hunt the bijuus to use them in their wars as weapons.

How did Naruto meet Kurama?

Along the history, several ninja villages took over Kurama, but he always found a way to escape or be released. One of those who mastered it was Madara Uchiha, a powerful ninja who sought gather the nine bijuus to resurrect the tree God and create an illusory world where he would rule. Thus, Madara employed Kurama to raid the hidden leaf village, where Naruto resided. It was then that the fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, confronted Kurama and he managed to seal it inside his son newborn, giving his life on the spot.

Naruto transformed into Kurama’s jinchuuriki without knowing it, so grew up being disowned and hated by the villagers, who considered him a monster. He didn’t know the reason until found out the truth about Kurama when I was twelve years old. From that moment on, she had to endure the hatred and fear of others, but also the resentment and fury of Kurama, who He held him responsible for his confinement and I wanted to escape.

How did Naruto become friends with Kurama?

For a long period, both characters maintained a tense and difficult relationship. On the one hand, Naruto was afraid that his bijuu would take over and will transform him into a monster, while Kurama looked down on Naruto and considered him an insignificant container. However, as time went by, Naruto became earning Kurama’s respect and sympathy and of the others. Therefore, he did not stop following his dreams of becoming the best shinobi of the village and the future hokage, so he had to fight against many adversaries temibles, como Orochimaru, Pain, Sasuke y Madara.

In these battles, Naruto perfected his chakra and techniques, while strengthening his bond with the nine-tailed fox. That’s how He showed Kurama that he wasn’t like the others. humans, who did not treat him as an instrument, but as a companion, transmitting to him the meaning of friendship, loyalty and affection. In fact, she reminded him of the words that Hagoromo once told him.

In the end, Naruto and Kurama managed to overcome their disagreements and became partners. Together they faced Madara, who had managed to gather the other eight bijuus and resurrect the Tree God, but the good thing is that they managed to free the other bijuus and They persuaded them to ally with them to beat Madara.

After the war, Naruto realized his dream of being the seventh Hokage and started a family with Hinata Hyuga. Kurama continued to live within him, but with more autonomy and consideration. The two became inseparable and had many more adventures.

