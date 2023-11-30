A surprising new Sharingan has been introduced in the video game Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

Naruto is an IP that needs no introductionWell, this great ninja universe created by Masashi Kishimoto has been established as one of the most popular and acclaimed works of all time, which is not surprising, since the amazing story and the magnificent characters that this mangaka created have permeated in the collective imagination to such an extent that, to this day, they continue to generate fury among followers.

Evidently, Naruto being one of the biggest franchises of all time has received adaptations of all kinds, among these are the famous video games based on this IPwith Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections being the most recent, which was launched less than a month ago, having incredible receptivity within the fandom.

In addition, This wonderful video game has included an original storyl in which a new character called Nanashi Uchihawho, apparently, is the wielder of one of the strongest Sharingan to datesince his ocular abilities are at a very incredible level similar to that of the iconic Madara Uchiha.

The video game Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections shows one of the strongest Sharingan in the IP

It is no secret to anyone that, one of the most striking elements of Naruto are the abilities of its characterssince each ninja has their own techniques and distinctive features, an example of this being the ocular dojutsus, which are inherited in clans, completely differentiating themselves from the rest, being the Sharingan, of the Uchiha clan, one of the most powerful of all.

Throughout this IP it has been seen that the Uchiha clan has had different types of Sharingan, which have granted impressive abilities to their bearers to the point of being considered the strongest and most prominent ocular dojutsu in the seriesbeing Madara Uchiha the user of the most powerful Sharingan of all.

However, recently, the video game Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections has some surprises for fans in the story mode, as it has introduced a new character named Nanashi Uchihawho, apparently, He has one of the most powerful Sharingan in the serieswith a level similar to that of Madara Uchiha.

And, with the recent launch of this video game, little by little more details of its story mode have been revealed, which ha incluido a Nanashi Uchihawho has amazing eye abilities, since this young woman fought in the periods of war between the Uchiha and the Senju, being sealed, as the game tells. However, belonging to this period this prominent young woman had a very powerful Sharingan. being able to awaken the Mangekyo Sharingan.

But this is not all, since, according to this game, Nanashi’s Sharingan allows him to manipulate Tsukuyomi and Amaterasu, managing to give shape to the black flames that usually come out of Amaterasu. Besides, His Mangekyo Sharingan gave him a genjutsu technique called Yachihoko.with which he can influence others, either by erasing their memories or implanting false memories in his victims.

In addition to this, This technique gives you the ability to mark the chakra of unknown individuals and divert the flow of this energywhich evidently confirms that Nanashi Uchiha’s Sharingan is one of the most powerful until now, being a prominent ninja who could have been decisive in the war between the Uchiha and Senju if it had not been sealed.

Without a doubt, The original story of the video game Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections has been very interestingbecause this new character has provided a different perspective on the original events of this work, increasing the scale of power that has been handled in this IP.

It should be noted that in Alpha Beta we already have the analysis of Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, which continues to arouse a lot of excitement in the die-hard fans of this IP. so if you are a lover of this work you should not miss this splendid game and its fascinating original story that you have entered one of the most powerful Sharingan till the date.

