It has been revealed who will be in charge of the script for the live action Naruto.

The live action of Naruto is still underway, as little by little more information about this project has been released.

Join the conversation

It is no secret to anyone that, Naruto, the work of Masashi Kishimoto, is one of the most popular of all timewhich has a very interesting story, full of fascinating characters that have captivated fans for years, as they have had an overwhelming impact on followers who feel a deep love for these individuals.

Due to the incredible success that Naruto had, in 2015, Lionsgate showed great interest in this franchise, announcing a live action of the exciting adventures of the young ninja and company, a project that has been in development despite the great silence that has surrounded it for several years, a detail that has generated some doubts in fans.

However, The hype and expectations regarding the live action of Naruto have been revivedrecently, and all thanks to a surprising revelation that has excited fanswho seem to be very excited about this project that could be just as promising as the live adaptation of One Piece made by Netflix.

Tasha Huo will be the screenwriter of the live action Naruto

As we have mentioned, for some time now, It had been announced that a live action Naruto was being worked onsince this renowned franchise will also expand its legacy by venturing into live adaptations of anime, which have been on everyone’s lips, currently, after the incredible success of the live adaptation of One Piece.

Likewise, now it is the turn of the iconic work of Masashi Kishimoto to show what he has through live adaptation, because This wonderful project has been developing despite the great silence that has surrounded it. However, new details have recently emerged about he live action by Narutosince it has been announced who will be in charge of the script for this striking project.

Recently, through an interview with Variety it was revealed that The live action Naruto script will be written by Tasha Huowho has worked on various successful adaptations such as Tomb Raider, Red Sonja and The Witcher: Blood Origin, this being great news that raises the expectations of followerswho have shown great enthusiasm for this promising project, since they are aware that this ninja universe still has a lot to offer.

In this interview, Tasha Huo talked about her work adapting renowned works to other media. Furthermore, she has been very enthusiastic about adapting the live action de Narutodeclaring the following:

“Adapting iconic characters from an IP makes writing easier, because the passion for writing them is already there. I’m already so inspired by these characters that it’s exciting to take a part of their journey and try to tell that fun story in a way that attracts me as a fan.”

Notably This is all the information we have at the momentsince a release date has not yet been announced or it has been revealed who will be the actors in charge of giving life to the iconic characters of Masashi Kishimoto.

This news has raised the expectations of the followers, who little by little they are learning more details about the live action of Narutosince it is known that Michael Gracey will be the director and Tasha Huo will be the screenwriterso little by little more information is being revealed about this promising project that could follow in the footsteps of the live adaptation of One Piece.

Without a doubt, each season of Naruto is sublime so this live action could have the same impact as One Piecesince the vast universe created by Kishimoto is full of characters and epic backstories that have permeated the collective imagination over the years.

Join the conversation