Naruto It is one of the most famous series of all time in the entertainment industry. The work of Masashi Kishimoto will be adapted to the Live-Action format, which is currently experiencing an incredible boom after One Piece and Avatar for example. We are not talking about speculation or anything like that. Naruto has been in production for years to have a live-action adaptation. You may have heard of this project before. However, we have hardly heard anything since then.

In this special article we will review the details we know so far about the film Live-Action of Kishimoto’s work. We invite you to read this special article to learn the most important details to date and its special relationship with Netflix Live Action:

Release date

Yes, even though the Live Action of Naruto was announced in 2015, it is still hard to say that we do not have an estimated release date. While the production of the Live Action of One Piece has had a much more direct development (without being free of ups and downs), that of Naruto seems to be postponed indefinitely. A situation that has earned him a quite volatile fame. We currently do not have a release date for this special adaptation of Naruto.

He feature film It is currently without an estimated release window, so it can still get into those projects that never finished being released. Any Naruto fan should keep an eye on this curious project.

El Live Action de One Piece for example it premiered on the day August 31, 2023.

Last News

It has been confirmed that the Naruto movie has already entered the production stage, so it will not take long for us to have new interesting news about the project.

Department

El Live-Action de Naruto It was in the hands of the Lionsgate company. Furthermore, the company itself officially announced that the main development of the project It would be run by Arad Productions, which has been directly involved in well-known science fiction films such as the latest Spider-Man films, for example.

Furthermore, it is known that he himself Masashi Kishimoto was invited to jointly develop the film and its script. He himself admitted to being very involved in the entire project, although today, almost 7 years later, we have no more news about the cast or the release date of the adaptation.

Department acquaintance:

Michael Gracey – Possible Director

Tasha Huo – Screenwriter

Masashi Kishimoto – Co-producer

This contrasts greatly with the Live Action de One Pieceof which we learned first-hand its entire main cast, establishing greater seriousness and stability to the project.

Plot

Apart from knowing that the Naruto mangaka would be very involved in the script and the trama del Live-Action, we do not have specific details about what the story and plot of the Live Action Naruto will be like. We also don’t know what part of the manga or anime it will cover or if it will be a completely new story. He Live Action de One Piece It knew how to cover the history of the manga well in its first season, and adapt to what Eiichiro Oda’s work gave us.

For example, Netflix itself had to be in direct contact with the mangaka to ensure that the Live Action was well represented on television and was faithful to Oda’s work. The same thing will probably happen with Naruto, although the reality is that the project is taking too long and we have a lot of opacity around us.

