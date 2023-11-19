Naruto has shown to have a lot of impressive abilities and here we will tell you what they all are.

Naruto Uzumaki He has proven to be an extremely powerful ninja. Although in order to reach the level he had in the final section of Naruto Shippuden, it was necessary for the blonde ninja to train for a long time, strengthening his abilities and overcoming his weaknesses. And in all this time, he developed various special techniques with which he faced all of his opponents.

While it is true that, in general, when talking about Naruto’s techniques, it is usually emphasize the Shadow Clones Jutsu and the Rasenganbut this character has developed and used other jutsus throughout his history in the series.

And we have prepared this post to review all the jutsus and Naruto Uzumaki abilitiesthe boy who, against all odds, became one of the most important ninjas in his world.

Qualities of the Uzumaki clan

First of all, we must highlight the qualities and benefits that your Uzumaki blood gives you. And Naruto, being the son of Kushina Uzumaki, has many characteristics of this Clan.

On the one hand, it is known that Naruto has great vitality and resistance, so he won’t age as quickly as other characters his same age. In addition, the series has made it clear that the blonde ninja has large Chakra reserves that allow him to execute all of his abilities.

Also has accelerated regenerationthis being a combination of his Clan’s benefits and Kurama’s power.

Natural Energy and Sage Mode

After his teacher, Jiraiya, was killed by Pain, Naruto visited Mount Myoboku with the intention of training and become stronger. In his time in this Sage Region, the blonde ninja learned about Natural Energy and all the ways it can be used.

In this way, Naruto underwent arduous training where he could learn Senjutsu or Sage Techniques, by perfectly controlling Natural Energy. He also acquired one of the most powerful transformations of him, Sage Mode.

Naruto has perfect mastery over Natural Energy, allowing him execute all kinds of skills with it. In addition, he is also an expert in the physical combat style Kata of the Toads, which strengthens his physical condition and allows him to perform attacks with Natural Energy, which are imperceptible to the eye.

Es el Jinchuriki del Kyubi

From the beginning of the series it is made clear that Naruto hides a power sealed inside him, which brings terrible memories to his village. As time passes, it is specified that it is a Bijuu (or Tailed Beast), which was sealed by his parents.

Although, initially, Naruto did not control this power and it took over himmaking it more dangerous, as he grew he also learned to use it.

Thanks to the help of Killer Bee, Naruto learned to use Kurama’s power, which is the name of the Kyubi that is sealed inside. This allowed him to achieve new transformations, such as Chakra Mode, for example.

Besides, Kurama shares his immense Chakra reserves with Narutomaking it practically have no limits when it comes to the execution of Jutsus.

Shadow Clones Jutsu

It is no secret to anyone that the Shadow Clones Jutsu is the character’s signature technique. And this is quite ironic, because This was the jutsu that the young man was worst at.although after practicing it, he managed to master it.

Naruto is capable of creating hundreds of thousands of Shadow Clones with which he shares his power. Each one can act individually and the knowledge or changes it obtains, it will return to the original body when the ability is undone.

This Naruto multiplication jutsu is not only useful for combat, as has proven it on many occasionsbut also for training, precisely because of the premise that the learning of the clones is transferred to the original.

Invocation jutsu

During his training with Jiraiya, when he was just a child, Naruto learned the Summoning Jutsuafter having signed a contract with the Mount Myoboku Toads.

In this way, like Jiraiya, Naruto is able to summon toads from Mount Myoboku, which can serve as support. Some of the strongest amphibians that have been shown in the series are Gamabunta, the leader of the toads; Gamakichi and Gamatatsu, the sons of the previous one; and other toad warriors like Gamahiro, Gamaken, among others.

Evidently, summoning all these toads requires a large amount of Chakra and this is something that Naruto has plenty of.

Rasengan and all its variants

Another of Naruto Uzumaki’s most iconic jutsus is the Rasengan, which he learned in his first training with Jiraiya. This is a technique developed by his father, Minato Namikaze.

Although the technique is not his, Naruto managed to develop it and adapt it to all types of situations, demonstrating his great intellect for combat. In this sense, in addition to the “normal” Rasengan, the blonde ninja is capable of using other powerful variants.

Among these we must highlight the “Rasenshuriken”, which was originally one of the prohibited jutsus due to the damage it caused to the user. There is also the giant version, called “Ōdama Rasengan.”the “Rikudô: Chôôdama Rasenshuriken”, which is one of the most powerful and destructive jutsus in the franchise, among others.

Jutsu Sexy

Naruto Uzumaki also has a jutsu that he created and that he used in the first part of the series. It’s about the Sexy Jutsuwhich takes the bases of the Transformation Jutsu to acquire the form of a very beautiful girl who can charm the men who see her.

But that’s not all, because Naruto also taught this technique to his disciple, Konohamaru, who used to use it as jokes and when I wanted to escape from certain problems.

In the final section of Naruto Shippuden, when Naruto was fighting Kaguya, He used a variant of this peculiar jutsuwhich he called “Sexy: Reverse Harem Jutsu”, and his clones transformed into several attractive boys and it was an ability that destabilized his opponent.

He has great ingenuity for combat

Although Naruto used to be criticized for not having innate talent or any impressive abilities by inheritance, like other characters in the seriesThe truth is that he has always had something in his favor and that is his great ingenuity and creativity in combat.

This could be seen from Naruto’s first arc, when he, along with Sasuke, They had to free Kakashi who had been trapped by Zabuza. At this point, the ninja had a great idea that worked.

Naruto has never given up, because to compensate a little for his difference in power with other ninjas, he has trained non-stop. This has allowed him to develop impressive techniques. But, definitely, one of the most interesting points about him is his creativity during battles.

