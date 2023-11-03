Narita Boy, the neo-retro game inspired by the 80s from the Spanish studio Studio Koba, will have a special physical edition for Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Selecta Playthe Spanish video game distributor, has announced an agreement between Studio Koba and the publisher Team 17 Digital to launch physical versions of Narita Boyone of our favorite indies.

It is a neo-futuristic cybernetic action game inspired by the 80s and especially in Tronsince development takes place in a digital realm.

This work from the Barcelona studio Studio Koba came out in March 2021, and whether you played it then or not, Selecta Play will offer you a special edition to treasure in your collection and enjoy some extras.

Selecta will be in charge of distributing the game throughout Europe and creating the physical special edition, of which they have not released images or content at the moment, but we hope it will be full of “memories” from the 80s.

The launch of Narita Boy in special physical format will be in 2024 for PS4 (compatible with PlayStation 5) and Nintendo Switch.

Narita Boy, a Spanish indie gem made with love in the eighties

Narita Boy is an action-packed 2D metroidvania where you play a pixelated hero trapped in the Digital Kingdom and fight corrupt programs with your Tech-Sword to stop Motherboard.

Challenging jumps, combat with physical action and magic, many pixelated characters in the world, and a soundtrack created with synthesizers in a total eighties experience, which is always played with a CRT filter, as if it were a tube monitor.

“You can see the love put into each element of Narita Boy: its spectacular pixelart designs with hand-drawn animations, the development that alternates combats, platforms and backtracking, the references to the 80s and a moving story,” we said in our analysis of Narita Boy .

We will be attentive to see what extras the special physical edition of Narita Boy on Switch and PS4 brings, which will be released in 2024.