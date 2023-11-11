After the dull performance in the Champions League, De Laurentiis also asked to see something new. In attack, however, Garcia does not change

Salvatore Malfitano

@ malfitoto

November 10th – 11.43am – Naples

Stop the loyalists. Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to see something different. He did not fail to underline it, in the confrontation he had yesterday in Castel Volturno with Rudi Garcia, following the disappointing performance against Union Berlin. Lots of ball possession, but few opportunities. The dominance of the game did not translate into the expected result, considering the opponent’s crisis which seemed endless, fresh from twelve defeats in a row in all competitions. Yet, the Germans took advantage of a lackluster Napoli to strike at the first opportunity and even risked going away from Maradona with the three points in the final. If what the team has to offer is only this at the moment, then it is right to explore new solutions, turning attention to those who have not enjoyed particular continuity until now. They represent a technical and economic asset for society and the calendar offers the right opportunity to experiment with something different.

Tuscans in difficulty

—

The match against Empoli, after the European commitment, is perfect in this sense, because Andreazzoli’s team is not experiencing a positive period and is absolutely within reach. Certainly, a change appears to be obligatory for the coach: Rrahmani could in fact respond to Kosovo’s call for the recovery of the match against Israel, set on the same day as the championship match. Ostigard would play in his place, alongside Natan. The usual relay on the left cannot be ruled out either, where Olivera is a concrete candidate to start in place of Mario Rui. In midfield Anguissa and Zielinski did not appear to be in the best conditions, but in all likelihood only one of the two could sit on the bench. Due to his characteristics, it seems easier to replace the Pole and Elmas is eager to replace him, as he scored in the last round of Serie A against Salernitana. Simeone deserves space up front, especially after Raspadori’s lackluster performance in the Champions League. But it is the most delicate department, where the coach is most difficult to lend himself to new things. Just ask Lindstrom who, despite having been paid 25 million in the summer, has to be satisfied with a few clips of the match, because it is impossible to keep out Politano, the best player of this first part of the season.