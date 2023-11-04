Garcia’s men, taking the lead in the 13th minute, managed the match in the best possible way, finding the second goal in the 82nd minute. The Azzurri momentarily move into fourth place

From our correspondent Maurizio Nicita

November 4 – SALERNO

Positive signs for Garcia’s Napoli who win, keep the goal undefeated (this hasn’t happened since September 30th in the championship) and above all give signs of compactness still without Osimhen and with a Kvara less brilliant than usual. Politano and Raspadori are still decisive and above all Lobotka is growing. Pippo Inzaghi and Salernitana have the merit of staying in the game for a long time despite the clear difference in values ​​on the pitch.

INZAGHI COVERED

Napoli fields the team announced with the classic 4-3-3. Pippo Inzaghi responds with a 4-2-3-1 that is very short in the defensive phase with two lines of a total of nine men to try to control the Italian champions who, however, show that they are immediately on the ball. The Azzurri, still in Halloween black, prepare the trick for the Salerno players with short and central triangulations that end up bypassing the home team’s defensive lines. The appetizer with a close Politano-Raspadori dialogue. Then it is the center forward who scores – for the third consecutive game – taking advantage of a high ball recovery by Lobotka, who provides the assist for Jack’s peremptory right-footed shot. Assistant Liberti does not see an offside (and then also a clear deviation from a corner) by Olivera, but the VAR cannot intervene because Salernitana had won the ball back and therefore it is not the error in the last action. Napoli continues to control possession and depth and it takes the best Ochoa to deflect Politano’s curling shot into a corner. Then the guests fell asleep a bit, making some errors in support (with Anguissa) which led to Legowski’s shot, but Meret was attentive, as he was at the start on a header from Pirola. In the final, Napoli wakes up but in the small area two excellent balls from captain Di Lorenzo and Olivera don’t find the right deflection, while from another conclusion Ochoa saves on Raspadori.

GARCIA DOUBLES WITH THE CHANGES

In the second half Napoli again came close to doubling their lead by hitting the post with Politano and then the Mexican Ochoa did well to have the right reflex on a volley from Zielinski. Napoli played a bit too much cat and mouse and so Inzaghi tried everything by switching to 3-4-2-1. Salernitana tries to increase the pace, but ends up paying the bill. Because Tchaouna loses a bad ball, Olivera serves Elmas vertically and the new substitute comes back from the left onto the right for the 2-0 which ends the match. Let’s see if Napoli has taken the right path this time.

November 4, 2023 (modified November 4, 2023 | 6:36 pm)

