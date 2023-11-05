Gevi gets back up after the defeat against Virtus, Pesaro is unable to give continuity to the Forum’s undertaking

The sixth day of the championship opens with Napoli’s dominance in Pesaro: Gevi immediately responds to the stoppage suffered at home against Virtus and wins 77-97. After a balanced start, Vuelle slowed down in the second quarter and was no longer able to find an answer to Gevi’s firepower, led by an extraordinary Jaworski with 25 points.

Departure in high gear at the Vitrifrigo Arena. Napoli is hot from the arc, Pesaro responds with a good turn of the ball which leads to several mid-range baskets. Under the basket Leonardo Totè is a factor for Vuelle: Gevi struggles to contain him, if not foully. The big man from the Marches takes advantage of this and scores points. But in the second quarter Buscaglia’s men visibly dropped, wasted too many offensive possessions (11 turnovers in the first 20′) and left space in defense for Napoli’s incursions, which they punished with Owens’ dunks. The first half ends with a score of 37-47.

Upon returning from the locker room, Ford tries to ignite the home crowd with two consecutive important triples, but Pesaro is still too inconsistent in its scoring and is overrun from the arc by Jaworski and Zubcic, almost flawless when they shoot unchallenged. The gap between the two teams widens more and more and at the end Vuelle raises the white flag, allowing themselves to be overwhelmed by Gevi, who deservedly takes home a match that was only really questioned in the first half: it ends 77-97.

Pesaro: Bluiett 17, Totè 14, Ford 12 Napoli: Jaworski 25, Owens 16, Zubcic 15

November 4, 2023 (modified November 4, 2023 | 11:26 pm)

