The French coach leaves Kvaratskhelia on the bench. The Georgian was brought on in the 54th minute and had three chances, a sensational one in the 89th minute, but in the 91st minute Kovalenko scored the winning goal. De Laurentiis will take advantage of the break to decide on the coach’s future. Club in press blackout

Maurizio Nicita

November 12, 2023 (change at 6.12pm) – Naples

If you want, call it the Maradona curse but let’s leave the saints aside because yet another home defeat – fourth – is the result of the confused choices of Rudi Garcia who puts his own effort into it. Whatever you think, the French coach – much booed, and so was the team – never gave the team continuity. Now, with the club having decided on press blackout for all members, it is up to president De Laurentiis, who had already gone down to the locker room during the interval, to make the right decision. Whether to continue with Garcia or look for a turning point, given that now comes the break. Congratulations to Andreazzoli’s Empoli who played an intelligent match, picking up the maximum in the final with a goal from Kovalenko, and thus breathing life into the standings.

RUDI BOOSTED

—

Already when reading the formations Garcia (booed by the crowd) surprises everyone, aiming for a 4-2-3-1 but with two excellent exclusions Kvara and Zielinski. Simeone’s undertoe raspadori with external Politano and Elmas. Another surprise at the back with Ostigard next to Rrahmani: two right-handed central defenders with the two left-handed players on the bench. Gollini in goal because Meret had a muscle strain in the warm-up. In defense Andreazzoli prefers Bereszynski (Italian champion with Napoli) to Ebuehi and in the middle ranks Fazzini and Ranocchia with Maleh. In any case, the Azzurri try to push with the Tuscans well placed in the defensive phase but always ready to restart with an inspired Cambiaghi. Napoli comes close to scoring with a left-footed shot from Politano, deflected into the corner by Berisha who also blocks Anguissa’s subsequent header on the corner. But right at the best moment of the home champions, Andreazzoli’s team is growing. Cancellieri and Caputo make bad use of good situations. Then Cambiaghi first sends Ranocchia towards goal, who deflects it out, and then with his left foot he forces Gollini into the most difficult save. The rest is a bit boring and shows the dyscrasies of Napoli’s current moment: Simeone widening to cross, Rrahmani trying throws not in a tactical design but because he doesn’t know what to do with the ball and through no fault of his own.

CON KVARA E ZIELU

—

In the second half, Garcia soon introduced Kvara and Zielinski, but removed Simeone as the only one of “weight” on whom he could support crosses and play, considering that the pouring rain had weighed down the pitch. To see a save from Berisha, perhaps the best, you have to wait half an hour when Lindstrom also came on for an exhausted Politano. Then there’s a left-footed shot from Kvara that’s blocked and little else while Empoli’s counterattacks send shivers down the Neapolitan fans’ spines, but not because of the cold. Incredible final with Berisha saving Kvara’s shot with his toe without fail and on the overhead kick Kovalenko who, at the end, found the right diagonal to beat Gollini at the far post.

