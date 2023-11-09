The president was also in Castel Volturno today but the relationship with the coach remains pending

November 9, 2023 (change at 2.51pm) – Naples

Also this morning Aurelio De Laurentiis rushed to Castel Volturno to try to treat the virus that has been plaguing this Naples with its ups and downs for some time. But are we sure that this administration which has lasted for a month now really benefits the Italian champions? When a team does not find continuity of performance, as well as results, there is evidently some problem. Criticism plays its role but if the driver Garcia sees it only as an “enemy”, continuing to think that the glass is half full, the risk is to convince himself that it depends on bad luck and other factors. But if today Napoli is fourth in the standings, seven points behind the leaders and will end up qualifying in the Champions League in a decidedly accessible group (hoping not to have to do so on the last day with Braga still in the running), it means that something hasn’t worked. . And if this something is not studied, identified and resolved through training and match preparation, the results will continue not to come, or not be up to the standard of a team that won the last championship by a landslide.

continue meetings

De Laurentiis has kept everyone in Castel Volturno accountable this month, including the ushers. But it didn’t help much. The team continues to fluctuate between some decent tests and moments of worrying amnesia (read the absurd goal conceded by Union on the counterattack). The president is the first to be dissatisfied, but he tries to give strength to the coach he chose in June to replace Luciano Spalletti. The words, however, pronounced on 10 October at Luiss – a de facto exoneration – remain there as a backdrop in a situation that appears to be a compromise. For Garcia, every cycle of matches must be one of redemption, of a series of consecutive victories (never going beyond two), of a championship that can still be chased because only a quarter of the season has been played. Meanwhile, the commitments are pressing and the results are not visible. And the fact that the coach is in question risks taking away the players’ responsibility. For clarity: no one has ever played “against” Garcia and everyone has always given their all on the pitch. But knowing that it still “depends” on the coach can end up taking away motivation from the protagonists who were celebrating the scudetto only six months ago.