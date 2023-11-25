If you like films related to history, the movie billboard has the film in its programming Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby.

Napoleon. ESPECIAL/APPLE-SONY PICTURES.

The plot chronicles the origins of the French military leader and his rapid and ruthless rise as emperor. The story is seen through the lens of Napoleon Bonaparte’s addictive and volatile relationship with his wife and only true love, Josephine..

Napoleon is a spectacle-packed action epic detailing the eventful rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

Featuring a stunning, large-scale cinematic set orchestrated by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, The film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictively volatile relationship with his only love, the Empress Josephine.showing his visionary dynamic and realistic tactics never before filmed.

The Ridley Scott.

Con Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ludivine Sagnier, Rupert Everett.

United States-United Kingdom, 2023.

XM

