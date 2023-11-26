It hasn’t even been in theaters for three days, but ‘Napoleón’, the biopic directed by Ridley Scott and focused on the most famous Corsican of all time, is already the protagonist of a heated controversy with fierce criticism and even more bitter responses from Scott himself. Nothing extraordinary for a blockbuster. The curious thing is that the first ones do not come from film critics and Scott’s answers do not focus on technical issues or supposed script errors. The terrain of discord is another (and slippery) terrain: that of history.

And the truth is that he is campaigning for the film.

Controversy before the premiere. To be precise, the controversy surrounding Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ has even preceded the film’s release. The seconds of footage released by the production company before the premiere, with a first trailer already in July, served to heat up the debate that has ended up marking the film: that of historical accuracy. The result is that the film arrived in theaters this Friday preceded by a very agitated debate about its inaccuracies and the more or less legitimate liberties that Ridley Scott has taken when approaching the character.

Napoleon is not, after all, just any figure. Leaving aside his relevance in Europe and especially in France, he is one of the most popular leaders of, at least, the last few centuries. And precisely for this reason it is also one of the most explored, both in fiction by professional historians and biographers. Scott himself has acknowledged that there are more than 2,500 books about Bonaparte and, at least until a few years ago, he was the historical figure most represented on the big screen. According to Guinness World Records calculations, he has been portrayed in no more and no less than 189 films between 1897 and 2000. And that was 23 years ago.

Of hairstyles and cannon shots. Historians’ objections focus on issues that range from specific inaccuracies, which could be considered totally acceptable artistic licenses, to others that “distort” the historical account. Or at least that’s what experts who have already seen the film have pointed out. Of all of them, there are two that have been commented on in a special way: the first are the images in which we can see how the French artillery shoots at the pyramids during their campaign in Egypt; the second, the presence of Bonaparte at the death of Marie Antoinette.

“Bonaparte did not attend the execution of Marie Antoinette, he was at the siege of Toulon,” Georges Mourier, a filmmaker and well-versed in the figure of the French emperor, recalls to the France Info network. It is not the only nuance of him to Scott’s film. The restoration expert also remembers that when the French queen went through the guillotine she wore her hair short, unlike what is seen in the new film, and that of course the French leader “never ordered the pyramids to be bombed.” “It is the basis of modern Egyptology!” claims Mourier.

Of licenses and criticisms. Nor are those the only details that have “flawed” historians. In the film, Napoleon is played by Joaquin Phoenix and his first wife, Josephine de Beauharnais, is played by actress Vannesa Kirby. Both interpreters are about 14 years apart, when there was a difference of six between the real characters. In France there are even those who have mocked the moment in the film in which the soldiers shout “Vive La France” in French with a very clear American accent. The scene, the national edition of GQ even published, was “deeply clumsy, unnatural and unintentionally funny.”

Mourier points out some more relevant details that do blur the historical facts. “An important date changes. Joséphine died on May 29, 1814, long before the Hundred Days. But in the film she dies when Napoleon has already landed in Golfe-Juan, on his return from Elba,” he notes. The Battle of Austerlitz is also somewhat altered. The expert admits in any case certain licenses that make the story “more spectacular and understandable” and assures that he does not mind “cinematic liberties” in Scott’s film either.





“It distorts speech.” Among his comments, Mourier points out, however, some details of the film that, in his opinion, go further and affect the idea that is conveyed to the viewer about the figure of Bonaparte, his legacy and context. “At Napoleon’s coronation, if I remember correctly, they made him say: ‘I picked up the crown of France from the stream…’. This totally distorts his speech, because if Napoleon had himself crowned emperor it was so that the people would not see in the continuity of royalty,” he explains: “The oath of 1804 is closer to the desire to respect the achievements of the Revolution than to prolong any spirit of the Old Regime.”

Another of Mourier’s objections is that the film “is missing many geopolitical elements” that explain Bonaparte’s decisions, the role of England or that directly help to understand the balance of casualties in the battles. “In this film, the character of Napoleon lacks the dimension of his real geopolitics, and also of his civil work,” laments the expert. Scott himself raised eyebrows a few months ago by comparing Napoleon to Alexander the Great, Adolf Hitler or Stalin.

If you don’t like it… garlic and water. That’s basically what Scott has responded to those who have questioned the inaccuracies in his tape. And in a tone so resounding and sometimes incendiary that in the end it has served to give even more echo to the criticism. Even before the premiere, the director left pearls worthy of the best manual on political incorrectness. When asked by the BBC about the criticism received in France, he replied “Do you really want me to respond to that? A censorship whistle will sound.”

Scott had previously advised those who closely examine the historical details of his film to “buy a life.” “Were you there? Oh, you weren’t there. So how do you know?” He blurted out on one occasion. His tone has not softened as the weeks have passed. A few days ago Europa Press published an interview in which he was asked again about the lack of historical rigor or the supposed pro-British and anti-French approach that the film exudes, his response is if possible the most resounding of all: “That is absolute bullshit. “.

“They don’t even like themselves”. There is more. As reported by Fotogramas or the BBC, Scott has responded to the criticism received by at least part of the French critics by stating that “the French don’t even like themselves.” Regarding the greater or lesser inaccuracy of his film, he has also recalled that his is not the first work that addresses the rich and multifaceted figure of Bonaparte. “There will always be historians who say this, but what they don’t want to talk about is that more than 2,500 books have been written about the figure of Napoleon,” he argues. “That means there is a lot of speculation and different visions.”









Result: a great campaign. ‘Napoleon’ is not the first and surely not the last film to be singled out for its licenses and inaccuracies. The list of films that have faced similar complaints is long and includes both biopics and other types of historical filming: ‘Spartacus’, ‘Braveheart’, ‘Titanic’ or even another of Scott’s productions co-starring Phoenix, ‘Gladiator’ , which among other issues significantly alters the death of Emperor Commodus. Not even ‘Oppenheimer’, Nolan’s latest hit, is saved from the list.

Sometimes the rulings are minor issues of detail, other times they affect the historical story, but the debate always revolves around the same questions: Are licenses legal in a work of fiction that, after all, is not presented as a documentary? Should a biopic be faithful to biographies? Is it inconsistent for a production to invest millions of dollars in sets, sets and costumes that are as faithful to reality as possible and then not respect the real facts?

For now, the debate is helping ‘Napoleon’ gain visibility. During its premiere in France, it managed to raise approximately $1.019 million, with 120,000 tickets sold at its premiere, according to Variety. And there are already those, like Mourier, waiting for the extended version that will be offered on Apple TV+ and will last more than four hours to delve into Scott’s vision.

