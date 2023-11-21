The theft occurred a few days ago near Porta Capuana. The thieves were caught on camera

November 21, 2023

Unfortunately incidents of theft are recurrent, in Italy and abroad. We have shown you videos of thieves who steal motorcycles in a very short time by forcing the steering lock, those who instead break the disc lock with a stone, or those who, thanks to the cameras, thought twice before stealing a motorcycle.

From the MP’s Facebook page Francesco Emilio Borrelli Yet another video arrives denouncing behavior illegal of some individuals. In the video, recorded via surveillance cameras, a group of men can be seen getting out of a white Fiat Panda. The criminals opened the trunk and they attempted to load a scooter into the trunk of the car. After several attempts the video stops but according to the statements of the owner of the scooter the thieves transported the vehicle to another area of ​​Naples and then abandoned it.

The scooter was found damaged due to the various attempts made to load it into the trunk of the Panda. Fortunately the scooter was returned to the owner but there is no trace of the criminals.