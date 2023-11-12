After the Tuscans there will be a break that would allow De Laurentiis to make any decisions. Only a convincing victory can resolve the environmental short circuit

Gianluca Monti

November 11th – 11.58am – Naples

De Laurentiis wanted him, De Laurentiis questioned him, De Laurentiis placed him under commissioner and is now waiting for him together with the fans who – cleverly – the Napoli president has “sided” on his side: for Rudi Garcia tomorrow will really be a midday (and a half) of fire.

parking nightmare

—

Against Empoli he will find himself facing the most “Spallettian” of Serie A coaches, namely Aurelio Andreazzoli, in a match paradoxically already as a last resort because after the match against the Tuscans there will come yet another stop and therefore the moment of choices for the president of Napoli. Before the other two pit stops of the championship, Garcia lost at home to Lazio and Fiorentina and the following two weeks without football played were tormented to say the least. This is why the parking nightmare must absolutely be cancelled, otherwise it will be time to say goodbye.

charges

—

But how did we get to this point? The environmental short circuit dates back to the summer with De Laurentiis’ belief that he could win again even “alone” and that is by removing all the heroes of the Scudetto (from Spalletti to Sinatti via Giuntoli) replacing them with the only figures willing to accept their cumbersome presence. Garcia then took his own approach between the wrong approach to the locker room and bizarre choices during the match.

reverse course

—

So now it’s time for a turning point in one direction or another: this is why Garcia will try to shore up his bench by giving confidence to the starters against Empoli too and then perhaps start to put something of his own into future choices in view of the big matches that await Napoli after the national team break. So far, Lieutenant Garcia has chosen to follow the line of Commissioner De Laurentiis but if he were to remain in the saddle after Empoli he will try to reverse the course by acting personally.

