After 15 days in Nigeria the center forward returns to Castel Volturno. We try to restart the negotiation

Today at lunchtime Victor Osimhen lands in Capodichino and returns to Naples from where he left on the morning of October 24th, so he stayed in Lagos for two weeks to resolve personal problems and begin to heal his muscles, in particular that of the biceps right hamstring, injured in Portugal, during a Nigeria-Saudi Arabia friendly match last October 13th. Now we will enter the most important phase of recovery, with the athlete who followed the therapy program entrusted to him by the Napoli medical staff in Africa, who will be able to begin evaluating him tomorrow morning in Castel Volturno to understand what the actual recovery times could become .

“I didn’t take care of this thing, the doctors and managers did. I exchanged messages with Victor, because for now I took care of those who can play. After these two matches there is the break and I believe he will be able to be ready for Atalanta when the championship resumes.” So there will be no delay in recovery, as some rumoured, although obviously it will be the training sessions of the next few days that will make it clearer when the Nigerian’s elastic and precious muscle fibers will be able to “explode” to return to the pitch and give their all. Yes, because Victor is focused on that and is sad when he can’t play with his team. Dietrologies and other discussions do not affect him.

The discussion on the renewal of the current agreement – which expires in June 2025 – is always in the background, but Osimhen has never conditioned its performance on these discussions. The permission granted to him by president De Laurentiis, to stay at home for two weeks, was a gesture of détente, after the serious misunderstandings over the famous offensive videos posted by the club on Tik-tok and also the subsequent statements (then downplayed) by the owner on the alleged “handshake” then taken back by the player. It will be necessary to restart a negotiation that had completely stalled and the club wants to try. The player and his agent Roberto Calenda remain waiting. But at the moment it seems quite complicated to find a new agreement. It is more likely that next summer the parties will decide to say goodbye after finding a satisfactory offer for both.

