Garcia’s call turned out to be a mistake, and De Laurentiis calls back a coach after 10 years who puts himself to the test again. And he has qualities that this team can use

Alessandro Vocalelli

November 15, 2023 (change at 10:04) – MILAN

It’s not his favorite style of play, but in life he loves the counterattack. And so, after having probed Tudor’s moods, Aurelio De Laurentiis defended his thoughts and then set out to rediscover himself even more than Mazzarri. Announcing his decision at 4pm yesterday – with a tweet that says a lot more in substance than in form. “Welcome back Walter.” Just two words, intimate and perhaps even a little painful, without the solemnity of certain moments and the search for the most sophisticated language, to reconnect the threads with its past, stop the present and let tomorrow continue to be such. Because, as Lincoln said, “the beauty of the future is that it comes one day at a time.”

the past

Of course, ten years have passed since the summer of 2013, when Mazzarri himself decided to leave Napoli, intrigued by that misunderstanding cocktail of tiredness and ambition, after four seasons as a protagonist, with the conquest of an Italian Cup, high-level championships and participations flattering in the Champions Cup. Ten years, we were saying, is a long time and social media have already had a bit of fun re-proposing the images of that slightly younger and much more disheveled coach who was frantically pointing at his watch, begging for a greater recovery. Other times: VAR didn’t exist and Mazzarri, this time getting the timing wrong and without the possibility of seeing each other again on the monitor, chose an Inter at the end of the cycle, with Moratti willing to hand over the presidency to Thohir. A short circuit also on the market, with a purchasing campaign – from Vidic to Dodò, from M’Vila to Medel – which certainly did not go down in history. And it is from there that his career as a great coach, full of certainties, ended up getting tangled. Between positive experiences – because the two years with Torino and the seventh place in the league were still positive – and the much more painful experiences at Watford and then at Cagliari. To forget.

the garcia error

All this to get to the classic question of certain situations: but should De Laurentiis have and could have made a better choice? Now, to answer, we must first start from Garcia, from his salary, from his four months in Naples and from the decision to sack him. There is no doubt that the hiring of the Frenchman turned out – in light of the facts – to be a sensational mistake. Because, to replace someone like Spalletti, it was necessary to concentrate on those very few names who would have represented the classic certainties. De Laurentiis, perhaps to demonstrate that this was “his” Napoli, instead played a surprise card, publicly regretting it some time ago, when he said he had tried in vain – starting with Thiago Motta – with other coaches . An exemption in fact, but with the mistake of not intervening. As he inevitably had to do this time. Recalling, and here we come to the question, Mazzarri. Indeed, Walter. A top-level coach, who comes – and it’s very true – from some negative passages, but has knowledge (not only of the environment) and experience to put at the service of the cause. That he loves the three-man defence, but he is not the fundamentalist he is portrayed as and will rightly start from the four-man line. Adding his strong personality, without however mortifying that of his new players.

business

The undertaking is not easy, the seven months of the contract can legitimately make one think of a role as a ferryman, to try to land in the Champions League zone. And then who knows. Certainly, regardless of everyone’s thoughts and positions, Mazzarri will put his all into play. Because he is no longer the rampant who – after having achieved a series of successes between Livorno, the masterpiece – Reggina, Samp and Napoli – could choose his own destiny. But he is an ex-boyfriend who has learned to distinguish between dreams and opportunities. And if he looks at the clock this time it’s only because he doesn’t want to and can’t waste any more time. Exactly like Napoli.

