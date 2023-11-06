At the beginning with Garcia he was in the shadows, but now he is back as a protagonist. Less involved in the maneuver when he builds from the bottom, he is called to an even more aggressive role

Gianluca Monti

6 November – MILAN

Lobotka in the center of the village was probably Luciano Spalletti’s winning move, capable of re-evaluating the Slovakian player after the physical problems encountered by the latter in managing Gattuso. This is why we would have expected Rudi Garcia to “copy and paste” from this point of view and therefore the attempt to involve Lobo as much as possible in the blue game. So, essentially, it hasn’t been so far but a new version of Lobotka seems on the horizon and the Salerno challenge has defined its contours.

This new Lobotka, in fact, although less involved in the maneuver when Napoli builds from the bottom, is called upon to play an even more aggressive role when the team defends forward and even more tactical in moments of difficulty which even Arechi did not lack for certain stretches . This was seen in two distinct phases of the derby, the first when the Italian team imposed its pace on their opponents and the second when Inzaghi’s team tried to push the accelerator a bit. In fact, Lobotka knows how to be functional both when the pace slows down and he can play at will and when they become frenetic and Stan demonstrates his usual dribbling ability. In this sense, what happened on the occasion of the goal that gave Neapolitan the lead was paradigmatic.

Yes, because Lobotka first of all always knows how to position himself in the right way when a lost ball needs to be reattacked but then he has passing qualities that are above average and out of question even for someone like Garcia who said he doesn’t want to hear about the recent past. And instead the first goal seemed very similar to many opportunities created last year: recovering the ball high, Lobotka verticalizing with skill and the attacker appearing all alone in front of the goalkeeper. As easy as drinking a glass of water, even if it is far from simple to give the ball as Lobotka did when serving Raspadori. Right laps and right time, a “Lobotka-style” assist.

Then, however, there is also much more – from Lobotka – to appreciate because in an often long and wide Napoli, his ability to come between the opponent and the ball but also to recover when perhaps he is caught from behind by a through ball becomes fundamental for give balance to a team that is constantly on the edge. With his quick steps, Lobo “shortens” the field and the distances between the departments, perhaps he gets a foul and lets him breathe: in short, he is as fundamental for Garcia as he was for Spalletti. Because there are more nuances of Lobotka but there is only one with the characteristics of him in Napoli and therefore it must necessarily be exploited in the best possible way, which is why the 4-2-3-1 can probably wait a little longer. Right Garcia?

