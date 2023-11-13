The Croatian has already worked in Serie A and in Europe. Fabio often followed the Azzurri’s sessions last year

November 13, 2023 (change at 10:25) – Naples

Two natural leaders, two profoundly different ways of coaching. So Aurelio De Laurentiis is at a crossroads: Igor Tudor or Fabio Cannavaro, to take up Rudi Garcia’s legacy and immediately revive a season that will soon be at its first real turning point. The Croatian is more accredited for several reasons, starting with the experience accumulated both in Serie A and in Europe. He also has that almost military attitude which is ideal for uniting the team around new game concepts in the shortest possible time, with a much more marked predisposition for sacrifice and application.

tactics

—

The biggest unknowns are always of a tactical nature when a turnover occurs and in this case a few more doubts are absolutely legitimate. Tudor has always lined up his teams with a three-man defence, whether it was 3-4-2-1 with two finishers close to the striker or 3-4-3 with two attacking wingers. The first option is the most used, in Napoli this would open up a significant dilemma, that is, where to deploy Kvaratskhelia. He prefers to start wide and if his participation in the defensive phase improved he could be the full winger, with Raspadori and Zielinski acting behind Osimhen; on the right the question does not arise because Di Lorenzo could certainly take on similar tasks. An incredibly offensive structure, therefore, which would allow the simultaneous use of many quality players but would make the balance in the two phases unbreakable. Alternatively, in order not to excessively distort the identity that has developed around the 4-3-3 for years, Napoli could still use the trident, with one of Zielinski or Anguissa remaining out or in any case having to reinvent themselves.

like Luciano

—

The school of Fabio Cannavaro is very different, but would instead follow the path traced by Luciano Spalletti. He is a passionate follower, last year he attended several training sessions at Castel Volturno just to see him in action and enrich his knowledge, and they willingly had dinner together on the seafront. It would not be surprising, therefore, if the required interpretation of the 4-3-3 – in addition to the formation itself – was very similar to last season. Cannavaro is not dogmatic, he is flexible, uses modern methods and equipment and demands that the intensity of daily work be the same as matches, so that players get used to expressing themselves at very high pace. His past as a footballer increases his hold on the group, the desire not to upset it would only work in his favor. The starting eleven, therefore, would essentially be the same as that also identified by Rudi Garcia, with the only all-out ballot on the left wing between Mario Rui and Olivera and all the burdens that come with it. One above all: how to enhance Raspadori in the trident.

