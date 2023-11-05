The One Piece community has long delighted you with some amazing cosplay. This one from Nami is one of the best.

Nami is one of the most beloved pirates of the Straw Hat Crew.

It is common for cosplay to exist in the video game, anime or manga community. This practice consists of dressing up as your favorite characters and thus leaving everyone speechless. This One Piece fan has achieved this by offering this impressive Nami cosplay, one of the most beloved characters in the series for many people. The story of Eiichiro Oda has managed to captivate millions of users and this creation also has that objective.

Although One Piece is a really popular work in the world, there are many people who have encountered it for the first time thanks to the live action adaptation that Netflix has made. The result has been incredible and has managed to please even the most loyal fans of manga and anime. Of course, This entire live-action series is being supervised by Eiichiro Oda himselfso its quality should not worry you.

Nami comes true thanks to this girl’s work

The person responsible for making this recreation so wonderful has been Kae, which can be found on Instagram as moon.child.cosplay. If you want to see the incredible work he has done, just below these lines we will leave you two images that he has shared on his profile so you can see the great result he has obtained. Open your eyes wide, because it seems that the character from the One Piece story has entered our world.

As you have seen, Kae has taken care of every detail of the cosplay, you can even see the characteristic tattoo that Nami has on her arm. Logically, the publication has been very successful among the community and although it seems that it has already been uploaded a while ago, This version of the pirate never ceases to surprise. If you like his work, do not hesitate to visit his profile, because he has many more creations of this style.

Creations that not only cover the One Piece series, like the one you have already seen from Nico Robin, therefore you will be able to see his works of art in other series or games. A must-see profile for those people who love the world of cosplay and want to enjoy high-quality recreations. Of course, if you are involved in this activity, you will even be able to get some ideas for your work, you will surely also make people’s mouths open.

