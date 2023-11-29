The next generation BMW M3 will have a different name.

With the current generation BMW M3 and M4 we still have an ‘old-fashioned’ six-in-line with two turbos under the hood. But they do not have eternal life. The next generation BMW M3 will probably be a fully electric car.

Perhaps BMW will take an intermediate step with a plug-in hybrid generation, but the fact is that the German car manufacturer is flirting with fully electric. You can determine this from a name registration. BMW has had the name iM3 registered by the European Union Intellectual Property Office. In other words, the EUIPO. BMW has also had the name registered with a German patent party. This means that other brands are not allowed to simply use the name iM3.

It is of course a matter of preparing for what is to come. With the BMW Neue Class we already got a preview of what the fully electric 3 Series could look like. The Neue Klasse will arrive in 2025 and it is expected that the iM3 will be based on the platform of this electric car.

Electrification is the order of the day at BMW M. With the BMW XM, the sporting branch of the German car brand created the first performance plug-in hybrid car. They will repeat that trick next year with the introduction of a plug-in hybrid BMW M5. The next step is fully electric. The question now is whether they will first opt ​​for a PHEV intermediate route with the M3 and M4, or immediately make the step to a fully electric BMW iM3.

In any case, the name is already fixed as it looks now. Now the product. That will take a number of years. Until then, enjoy the current generation with an explosion motor. Because whatever your opinion about the appearance of the G8X generation, the BMW M3 is an absolute joy to drive. BMW M faces a huge challenge as to whether they can maintain that same feeling with a fully electric iM3. (via Carbuzz)

This article Name of the next generation BMW M3 already known first appeared on Ruetir.