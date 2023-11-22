Since its launch, almost all games that have some element of survival and also zombies, are immediately compared to The Last of Us, a Naughty Dog title that has had a great influence within the video game industry. Something that has begun to be experienced again thanks to a game by MINTROCKET, a Korean studio recognized by Dave the Diver. This is NAKWON: Last Paradise, a multiplayer zombie title, which will be available for a free trial soon on Steam.

As indicated on its Steam store page, NAKWON immerses you in a unique survival experience in a zombie apocalypse, with a third-person perspective, exploring the Extraction Survival environment and collecting resources in the PvPvE city. Where zombies and survivors coexist, within a realistic survival experience that takes place on a map set in Seoul, Korea, where weapons are scarce and abundant hiding places inside buildings and alleys create a challenging environment.

The task in this game, which must surely already be in your mind as a “Korean clone of The Last of Us”, is to survive as an ordinary human being, relying on your senses to keep you safe from the zombies. You must infiltrate a city inhabited by these enemies managed by AI and other survivors, who are the other players, all within a PvPvE approach. Be careful though, as you will lose all your resources if you die. Prepare for the intensity of a zombie apocalypse where cunning and survival are the key.

The game does not yet have a release date, but for those interested in this game from this Korean studio subsidiary of Nexon, the alpha version of the game will begin on November 29 on Steam and to try it, you just need to add the title to your wishlist . Among its recommended specifications (to be confirmed), the game asks that your PC have an Intel i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X processor, 16 GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600XT (TBD) graphics card.

