Nakwon: Last Paradisethe new multiplayer title developed by MINTROCKET, the authors of the highly acclaimed Dive the Diver, it was recently shown in a new twenty-two minute gameplay reveal on the development team’s official YouTube channel. Very different from the seraphic actions of Dive the Diver, Nakwon: Last Paradise could be thematically close to Left 4 Dead and other zombie-themed works.

In addition to clear inspirations from the cornerstones of the genre, and a certain proximity to The Walking Dead (a new video game in the franchise has recently been added), the work projects players into arenas in which it may be necessary to escape and look for every possible way to to survive.

Previous article

Life is Strange: over twenty million players for the Don’t Nod video game