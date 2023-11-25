The latest military operation conducted by Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh region has led to the currently ongoing dissolution of the Republic of Artsakh, a state not recognized by the international community but de facto existing for decades in the complex context of the Caucasus.

This small self-proclaimed republic inhabited by an Armenian-speaking and ethnic population, despite being in a territory recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, was now almost totally isolated and the latest military intervention carried out by Baku has cut off all forms of communication with the Armenia, the only country that provided support to Artsakh, and Azerbaijani troops arrived within easy reach of the capital Stepanakert, forcing the self-proclaimed government to accept Azerbaijan’s conditions for a ceasefire and thus beginning negotiations. Talks which, given the indefensible situation of Artsakh, led the president of the self-proclaimed republic to sign the dissolution of its institutions from the beginning of 2024.

The origins of the Nagorno-Karabakh question date back a long time and must be inserted into the complex ethnic mosaic of the Caucasus region, in which with the birth of nation states after the fall of the great empires it has become difficult to draw precise lines of demarcation, even when these did not divide sovereign states but autonomous republics of the former Soviet Union. And so the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited largely by Armenians, ended up becoming an autonomous oblast within the Soviet Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan, connected to the Soviet Socialist Republic of Armenia via the Lachin corridor, which sadly became current again in during the last armed clash. In addition to this, Armenia obtained the province of Syunik and Azerbaijan the exclave of Naxchivan in a risk that shows the ethnic complexity of the area.

If the end of the former Yugoslavia had traumatic results that we know well, the collapse of the Soviet Union in many cases was no different, not always resulting in a peaceful and linear process as happened for some states that became independent. This is the case, for example, of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which already at the end of the 1980s was the subject of contention between the Soviet socialist republics of the Caucasus which, with the independence of Armenia and Azerbaijan, in 1991, resulted in a war for its control cooled only in 1994. Yerevan took control of much of the disputed region, creating the self-proclaimed republic of Artsakh, not recognized by the international community.

Since then, several armed clashes have taken place, including a particularly decisive one in 2020 which effectively led to the isolation of the small self-proclaimed republic. When Azerbaijani troops launched the attack on Artsakh last September, the small territory found itself clearly outnumbered in men and equipment and had to surrender, engaging in talks that led to the dissolution of the republic.

Now the question is what will happen to the citizens of Artsakh, a state reality which, although unrecognized, has existed for about 30 years and from which many inhabitants have fled to neighboring Armenia. How many of them will remain? With what status? Will they obtain an autonomous status from Azerbaijan, which has regained control, as happens in complex ethnic situations? These are the unknowns that will have to be answered in the ongoing talks.