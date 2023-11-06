Captain America should be very important in this new stage, however we haven’t seen Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in a long time.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Captain America in action, and Marvel fans have been eager to know where our beloved hero, Sam Wilson, played by the talented Anthony Mackie, is. In the two years since the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series arrived on Disney Plus, the MCU has continued to expand with a slew of movies and shows, more than 20 in total. However, we have not heard anything about who should be the new leader of the Avengers.

Some recent rumors may shed light on the mysterious disappearance of Sam Wilson in the MCU. There is an intriguing theory about the whereabouts of Captain America that ensures that we can find clues in the next film that will hit theaters in 2024. Since Sam has supposedly been benched by decision of President Ross, who seems to be more interested in using his It appears as a publicity tool rather than allowing it to act in the field. This has led to internal conflict between Sam and the government.

If this theory turns out to be accurate, it could have a big impact on the next project.

The idea behind this theory is that the MCU is trying to explore Sam Wilson’s evolution as the new Captain America after the Steve Rogers era. However, this tactic raises certain questions, since unlike Steve’s time, the value of superheroes in the multiverse is now recognized. If Sam is being sidelined by the government, there are likely other forces at play behind this decision.

Captain America: New World Order

The theory also mentions that the new president of the United States in Captain America: Brave New World is Red Hulk’s alter ego. Something that would be spectacular to see in theaters. So Captain America’s disappearance at a crucial moment in his history is puzzling, but it could be tied to a much deeper conflict in the MCU.

Despite this hiatus, Anthony Mackie has expressed his excitement for Captain America: Brave New World, describing the experience as a “coming full circle moment.” It will be very interesting to see what they have prepared.

Captain America: Brave New World will premiere on July 26, 2024. While we wait, you can see all the UCM installments where Sam Wilson appears on Disney Plus with this link.