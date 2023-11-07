Suara.com – The burning of four motorbikes at the Kampung Baru RPTRA, Kembangan, West Jakarta is still a mystery. The reason is that there were no witnesses or CCTV footage showing the perpetrators carrying out their actions.

One of the families of the arson victims, Eki, said that apart from motorbikes, there had also been arson at the location. But at that time the house was burned down.

“At the corner (RPTRA) yesterday, a resident’s house was also burned. Up to two times. “So one house burned down twice,” said Eki when contacted Suara.comby telephone, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

However, Eki admitted that until now the perpetrator and motive for the arson were unknown.

“Until now it wasn’t discovered,” he said.

Eki also said that the RPTRA in his place only operates until 22.00 WIB. Apart from that, the lights there were pitch black.

This was allegedly used by teenagers who were close to the location to get drunk.

Usually, after teenagers hang out there, they find lots of small plastic clips and sweet soy sauce in sachets.

Eki added that when the motorbike was set on fire, based on information from his neighbors, there was a loud noise in the direction of the field or where the motorbikes were parked.

This was heard at around 03.30 WIB, or shortly before the arson incident which allegedly occurred at 04.00 WIB.

“From the rental upstairs, I heard the sound of people running, but I didn’t know which direction they were running,” he concluded.