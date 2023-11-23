New health alarm from China. In several regions, especially in the cities of Beijing and Liaoning, a pneumonia emergency has arisen. This was reported in a notification by ProMed, the same surveillance system that first issued the alert on the new coronavirus 4 years ago, according to which there is an increase in outbreaks among children which is once again putting the Chinese healthcare system to the test. .

The WHO has made an official request to China for detailed information on the increase in respiratory diseases and pneumonia clusters reported in children, recommending that the Chinese population “follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory diseases”.

“We recommend that people in China follow all measures to reduce the risk of respiratory diseases,” the World Health Organization said in a statement following the alarm coming from the East. The declaration invites citizens to take precautions in view of a disease that seems particularly aggressive, referring once again to masks and social distancing.

“WHO,” we read, “is also in contact with doctors and scientists through our existing partnerships and technical networks in China.” In the statement “the recommended vaccinations; the distance from sick people; self-isolation for those showing symptoms; tests and medical treatment if necessary; masks, as appropriate; good air ventilation; and regular hand washing” can be extremely useful in combating this series of infections.

“Children’s hospitals in Beijing and Liaoning are overwhelmed with sick children, and classes in many schools have been suspended. It’s too early to predict whether this might be another pandemic but, as a wise flu virologist once told me, ‘The pandemic clock is ticking, we just don’t know what time it is,'” Eric Feigl wrote in X -Ding, well-known Chinese epidemiologist.