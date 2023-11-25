loading…

Mysterious pneumonia is endemic, hospitals in China are flooded with patients. Photo/CTV

BEIJING – China is grappling with an alarming surge in illnesses, especially among children in many parts of the country. This condition was reported by local media, government news agencies, and most recently the World Health Organization (WHO).

The illnesses, which global health agencies believe are caused in part by an increase in mycoplasma pneumonia, are not reported to cause widespread deaths or serious illness at this time. However, the outbreak continues to put enormous pressure on China’s healthcare system due to existing limitations.

China’s worrying capacity shortages in hospitals, as well as other vulnerabilities, were first brought to light at the height of the country’s fight against the spread of Covid-19 infections this year, after Beijing lifted all anti-virus controls in December — almost overnight.

Tianjin Children’s Hospital, located in a large port city near Beijing, on November 18 reported a daily record of 13,171 young patients across its outpatient and emergency departments, according to a local newspaper.

China’s Caixin news agency reported on Thursday Jingdu Children’s Hospital in Beijing was also feeling the strain, with 300 beds at 90 percent capacity due to the large number of outpatients.

Long queues, both inside and outside hospitals, illustrate the great need for health services. Videos reportedly showing long queues at Tianjin Children’s Hospital as well as Shenyang Children’s Hospital, in the northeastern province of Liaoning, circulated on social media, reflecting the severity of the situation.

The director of Beijing Children’s Hospital, Li Yuchuan, said the hospital’s internal medicine department sees more than 7,000 patients every day.

The spike was caused by an especially severe year in cases of mycoplasma pneumoniae infections, which put huge pressure on medical resources, according to Sun Yuan, president of Beijing Jingdu Children’s Hospital.

“Doctors have been working overtime, and all medical resources have been used to meet patient demand, but it may still not be enough,” he said as quoted by Newsweek, Saturday (25/11/2023).