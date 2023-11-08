“The procedure with ICL lenses leads to clear vision, is reversible, rapid and particularly safe” says Domenico Schiano Lomoriello

Refractive errors are visual anomalies that impair the perception of the surrounding environment and include myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and can be associated with presbyopia. Currently, there are 2.6 billion short-sighted people and 1.8 billion far-sighted people in the world, almost one in two people is affected by these visual disorders. Future projections indicate a constant increase: in 2030 there will be 3.36 billion short-sighted people and 2.1 billion long-sighted people.

Myopia, in particular, is the most widespread visual defect globally and its incidence is constantly growing, so much so that it is considered a global epidemic. In Italy, almost 15 million people are affected by myopia, including both mild and severe cases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, myopia will affect approximately 50% of the world’s population.

“In recent years, however, our tools for correcting myopia effectively have also grown – explains Dr. Domenico Schiano Lomoriello, Head of the Operational and Research Unit ‘Anterior segment with ocular appendages’ of the IRCCS Fondazione GB Bietti. – Myopia is a visual condition which, in most cases, can be corrected not only with the use of glasses or the use of laser technology, but also thanks to a well-tested and increasingly used intervention in the world: l implantation of intraocular lenses ICL or Intraocular Collamer Lens”.

ICLs are intraocular lenses that are placed between the lens and the iris and are made of a soft, thin, bendable and highly biocompatible material called collamer. These lenses constitute a very effective and safe solution for all those patients who have acquired stability of the visual defect and represent a valid alternative to laser surgery. The advantages are numerous: high visual quality, absence of night halos and they do not induce dry eye syndrome. Without forgetting that they are a reversible option.

Over two million lenses have been distributed worldwide and over 99% of patients report a high degree of satisfaction: ICL lenses represent an effective and safe solution not only for the correction of myopia, but also for other visual defects such as astigmatism, hyperopia and, more recently, presbyopia. With the ICL lens implant it is also possible to intervene on severe myopia up to 18 diopters and hyperopia up to 8 diopters.

“Patients’ reactions after the operation are extremely positive. Many patients see so well (“WOW effect”) that it paradoxically becomes difficult to manage and schedule post-operative checks. It almost seems that patients forget that they have had a myopia problem – continues Dr. Domenico Schiano Lomoriello –. In this regard, we recommend undergoing annual check-ups, but the majority of patients report such clear and sharp vision that it is sometimes necessary to insist that they come for scheduled visits. The quality of vision that patients experience after surgery is truly high, which contributes significantly to their overall satisfaction.”

This innovative technology, approved by the major regulatory bodies in the world, including the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), allows an operation of just a few minutes which does not modify the structure of the cornea as occurs with the use of laser and allows to regain immediately a view between 9 and 12 tenths.

“The ICL procedure is fast and safe, a short operation that lasts only a few minutes under local anesthesia is enough to implant the lenses, but it is essential that the doctor is adequately informed and prepared. This is why, in my course dedicated to ophthalmologists, I analyze in detail all aspects of the ICL procedure”, concludes Dr. Domenico Schiano Lomoriello.