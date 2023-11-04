Interesting content from this Nintendo Switch game is coming to us again. They have been offered recently and focus on My Time at Sandrock. Remember that it has been launched November 2 of 2023 on the console.

My Time at Sandrock

Your download size has been confirmed: this is 4.9 GB. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title is also sold in physical format and this physical edition does not require an additional download.

In this title, you must travel to the desert community of Sandrock and take the role of a beginner Builder. Use your trusty toolkit to gather resources, build machinery, and turn your dilapidated workshop into a smooth-running production facility to save the city from the jaws of economic ruin!

After accepting a job offer to become the new Sandrock Builder, you will arrive in the wild and rugged city-state, where it will be up to you and your trusty tools to bring the community to its former glory. Gather resources to build machinery, make friends with locals, and defend Sandrock from monsters… all while saving the city from economic ruin!

