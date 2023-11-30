It seems that the My Nintendo catalog has been updated for its users. Here we bring you the list of news confirmed today by Nintendo.

In this case, it has been confirmed that, at least in the catalog Australian, we have new products. Fans can now redeem them:

This is a Super Mario Bros Wonder keychain, inspired by the Wonder Flower. It is a stainless steel and epoxy keychain that allows you to carry a Wonder Flower everywhere. The keychain measures 110mm x 40mm (approx.) and the charm itself measures 50mm x 40mm (approx.) Costs 500 Platinum Points on My Nintendo

