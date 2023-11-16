Bárbara Rey returns home after a gala. The young woman enters the portal and someone follows her, she accelerates her pace when she opens the portal door and suddenly Paquirri appears.

“What are you doing here?” asks Barbara, still startled by the tension. “Well, what am I going to do, wait for you,” says the bullfighter. “Aren’t you going to invite me up today? Anyone would think you’re not happy to see me,” adds Paquirri.

Barbara asks him why he came to her door: “I want to see you, I want to talk to you…” he confesses.

The young woman reminds him that he is married and has two children: “My marriage is a disaster and you know that,” he points out. Bárbara doesn’t want Paquirri to get into her bed this time and confesses that she is with someone: “Is that what you can think of to make me jealous? Do you think he is more serious than me? ”She asks.

Bárbara hopes that this will be the case and the bullfighter gives her a gift on the occasion of her birthday: “It’s after twelve, it’s your birthday.” The young woman opens the bag that the bullfighter has brought her and finds a beautiful manila shawl.

Bárbara puts on the shawl and confesses that it is beautiful: “You really are beautiful,” and the bullfighter gives the starlet a sweet kiss on the lips before leaving.