My Hero Ultra Rumbledeveloped and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, continues its evolutionary path with the launch of the second season, now available for fans on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e PC.

Inside, he will bring a new hero: Enji Todoroki, aka Endeavor. His determination to be the most powerful hero and his Hellflame Quirk make him a very strong ally or dangerous opponent to watch out for in any game. This season will also introduce the new 2-Player Team Battle mode where players will compete in teams of two instead of three.

Previous article

Soulframe: first test in December on PC