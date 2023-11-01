We have news! Today we get a new and interesting detail of one of the most outstanding games of the moment. We are talking about My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, a free game! You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

Specifically, it seems that the game already surpasses 7 million units since its launch on September 28, 2023. These are the gifts offered by those responsible to celebrate this milestone of My Hero Ultra Rumble:

Gold (x10,000)

Agency Points (x1,000)

Gallery Piece Red (x300)

Gallery Piece Blue (x300)

Gallery Piece Green (x300)

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this game? Don’t hesitate to share it in the comments. We read you!

Fuente.