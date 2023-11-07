This simple trick could have ensured victory for the villains in the final battle of My Hero Academia.

The final battle of All Might and the professional heroes against All For One is currently in its climax, having all fans and followers of My Hero Academia in anticipation of what will happen next, and Which of the two sides will take advantage and eventually win?.

Even though both sides, both good and bad, turn out to be extremely powerful and seem to have the potential to win this great final war, There have been moments of disadvantage for each oneas has been the case in one of the most recent chapters of the manga, #404, which ended with a cliffhanger that saw All Might almost defeated, and left fans believing that all was lost, until Bakugo returned to the rescue, along with with Deku.

However, while there have been ups and downs for both heroes and villains in this battle, the truth is that the villains had the opportunity to win the great final war against All Might with a specific trickwhich would have given them a huge advantage over their opponents.

With this simple trick the villains could have won the final war of My Hero Academia

And this “trick” that we are talking about is directly related to Himiko Toga and her unhealthy obsession with Deku, well, something that this girl did some time ago in history. could have been extremely useful to the villains in the final battle.

In the Provisional License Exam arc, when Himiko was pretending to be Kemy Utsumishi of Shiketsu Academy, Toga managed to get a drop of Izuku Midoriya’s blood which he obtained as a way to try to get closer to the person he liked, although he ended up using it to transform into him, thanks to his gift, and guide Ochaco to where the real Deku was fighting Overhaul, in the Internships arc.

However, if Himiko Toga had not used that drop of Deku’s blood, could have stolen el One For All of the heroa power that could have given them the greatest advantage and perhaps even ensured victory in this final battle.

It is well known that Toga’s gift not only allows him to transform into the person whose blood he ingests, but, as seen in the Super Power Liberation Army arc, after having undergone a Gift Awakening he can also replicate the gift and power of said person. It is therefore that, although One For All has not been able to be replicated by other heroes (like Monoma, for example), could possibly have been copied and used by Himiko if I hadn’t used that drop of blood before.

But that’s not all, because, although there is no certainty that Himiko could have “replicated”, so to speak, the One For All with her gift, What I could have done is inherit itsince it is well known that this gift was transferred by All Might to Deku by giving him a small sample of his DNA: a hair.

In Himiko’s case, A single drop of Deku’s blood would have been more than enough to steal One For All. from Izuku, either being inherited by Toga or even by All For One himself, and this without All Might or Deku being able to do anything about it.

There is no doubt that, if this had occurred, the scenario would have been absolutely fateful for the heroes, since All For One, who is an already powerful character, inheriting the One For All would definitely have meant too big a threat for the heroes to face, thus implying the defeat of All Might and his allies, as well as the destruction and devastation of the world of My Hero Academy.

