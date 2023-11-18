My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle is the new episode of Boku no Hero and that will be released through the Crunchyroll platform before the end of November. And the best of all is that we know juicy and interesting new details about this long-awaited premiere.

If you are a fan of Boku no Hero, you will definitely want learn much more about this unique episode. In fact, we already know some details of the plot that will be told to us in the coming days, and the release date of the OVA so that you can mark it on your calendar now.

In fact, the November 30, 2023 We will have My Hero Academia UA Heroes Battle available on Crunchyroll. Despite It has already debuted in theaters in Japan. The special chapter will be dubbed in several languages. Readers from Latin America are in luck since you will have the chapter dubbed and subtitled.

On the contrary, if you are in Spain, You will only have the chapter available with subtitles and you will be able to choose another language such as English, Portuguese, Latin, French, German and Japanese. We also know that this special chapter will focus on an epic card game starring our favorite anime characters.

