This is what Nejire Hado from My Hero Academia would look like in real life.

Nejire Hado from My Hero Academia comes to life thanks to this AI that has shown what the heroine would look like in real life.

My Hero Academia is known for its vast universe of characters, which They have all kinds of abilities and very striking appearances that have fascinated the followers of this work, since, Kohei Horikoshi has been very insightful when creating his characters, to the point of Give them a very well-built personality and surprising qualities that have made them stand out.

Among the fantastic characters that Kohei Horikoshi has created, Nejire Hado, is one of the most popular and interesting of the worksince this heroine belonging to the group of the Big Three along with Mirio Togata and Tamaki Amajiki, she has managed to stand out within the fandom, since her surprising skills and striking appearance have been the perfect combination for followers to have made her one of the favorites of My Hero Academia.

In addition, The increase in the use of Artificial Intelligence in recent years has been overwhelmingwhich has given way to these technologies being used repeatedly by some fans, since they have made use of these tools to generate all types of illustrations or content referring to your favorite characters of popular culture, as has been the most recent case in which An AI has revealed what Nejire Hado from My Hero Academia would be like in real life.

This is what Nejire Hado from My Hero Academia would look like in real life, according to this AI

As we have mentioned, Recent years have been very important for the Artificial Intelligence segmentsince this type of technology has improved exponentially, to the point that its use has become very recurrent in different sectors, since they are usually used to obtain different perspectives of images, texts, projects, among other things, this being a detail that die-hard fans of the manga/anime industry have taken advantage of.

In fact, many fans of popular culture have made recurring use of various AIs to honor or have different perspectives of your favorite charactersso much so that they have used these technologies to show them what their favorite characters would look like, as has been the most recent case in which An AI has been used to show what Nejire Hado would look like in real life.

Through Instagram, the account called mysmartarts, specialized in create art using Artificial Intelligence has shared what Nejire Hado would look like in real lifehaving an extremely incredible result that confirms the great progress that this type of technology has had in recent years.

In this sequence of images you can see what Nejire Hado would look like in real lifeshowing an exceptional and very realistic result of the character in question, since these images have managed to transmit the same sensations and fidelity that some professional cosplayers provide, since it has been very precise when it comes to replicating the details of this heroineadding some changes to her outfit.

Notably In these images, various versions of Nejire Hado’s heroine costume have been offeredshowing different perspectives of this beloved member of the Big Three, who has noted for his surprising quirk and for his very striking appearance in which her long hair has become one of Nejire’s most distinctive features.

The look that the AI ​​has given Nejire Hado is amazingsince it has served to lay the foundation for many followers of My Hero Academia to have an idea of What would this heroine look like in a hypothetical live action? de la obra de Kohei Horikoshi.

Without a doubt, the chronology of My Hero Academia has featured memorable characters who have managed to quickly endear themselves to fansbeing Nejire Hado an example of this, since the kind personality of this heroine has led to her being one of the fans’ great favorites.

