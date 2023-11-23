Studio Bones has announced a surprising new project that will captivate fans.

My Hero Academia, the popular play by Kohei Horikoshi has received its adaptation to digital format from Studio Boneswho have established themselves as one of the most interesting animation studios of the momentwhich is not surprising, since they have done an excellent job with this series, highlighting every moment of this story in a spectacular way.

If you know that Studio Bones is working in the seventh season of My Hero Academia, which will be full of very surprising moments that this fabulous studio will surely adapt as it has been doing, with great quality and attention to detail that highlights each of the sequences of this work.

However, it seems that this is not the only work that is being done Studio Bonessince, recently, this animation studio has surprising new project revealed which will surely fascinate fans.

Studio Bones adaptará al anime The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies

As we have mentioned, Studio Bones has distinguished itself for the great work it has done with each season of the My Hero Academia anime, which have had a excellent animation and high quality effects that have significantly improved every moment of the plot, making this great story more surprising than it already was.

Studio Bones’ work with the My Hero Academia anime has enhanced Kohei Horikoshi’s storysince this studio has made each sequel and scene of this work a true marvel that has been liked by fans, a clear example of this was the recent sixth season MHAwhich It had excellent animation that uniquely transmitted every moment and sensation of the characters who starred in this installment.

In addition, Studio Bones seems to have made a new betsince recently they have announced that they will adapt a new project calledo The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies, obra de Cocoa Fujiwarathis being a real surprise, since a small teaser of this new anime was revealed through Anime NYC 2023.

At the moment There is no tentative release date for this new project.. However, it is known that the production of this anime will be in charge of Akiyo Oohashi, will be in charge of the direction, Yuniko Ayana will be in charge of the script, Haruko Lizuka will be in charge of the character design and Mayuko will be in charge of the soundtrack, so this could be a very promising project .

Notably romantic fantasy manga The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to be Archenemies, fue interrupted in 2015 due to the death of its authorfrom what he said only with three volumes published, which is why it is a very short story.

It’s manga tells the story of Mirathe cunning mastermind behind an evil organization that plans to destroy everything in its path, so, one day, everything changes, as a young girl named Byakuya Mimori decides to confront said organization, opposing the evil plans of this group, a detail that surprises Mira, who ends up falling in love with this brave girl.

Without a doubt, Studio Bones has become one of the most popular animation studios today with great quality standards that have been reflected in the anime of My Hero Academiaso it is not surprising that This new project awakens interest in followers of this study, since the premise of this work and the meaning behind it add greater impact to this new anime.

