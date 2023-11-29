The most recent chapter of My Hero Academia has revealed the origin of the controversial dream of All For One.

Chapter 407 of the My Hero Academia manga has revealed the origin of All For One’s controversial dream.

Join the conversation

My Hero Academia’s final arc has had some very surprising revelations as the story has developed, since, little by little, Kohei Horikoshi has been addressing the biggest mysteries of this work, among them, the origin of All For One, as this was one of the most anticipated moments by fans, who were eager to learn more details about this fearsome villain.

In addition, Every detail of All For One’s past has been crucial to provide more context for this fearsome villain and his questionable personality. But that’s not the only interesting thing he has left behind. the revelation of the origin of AFOsince the birth of this antagonist has recontextualized the events established in the first chapter of the series regarding the origin of the gifts.

However, All For One’s past is full of very interesting information that has helped us understand a little more about this villain, since in this flashback The origin of AFO’s dream has been revealedrevealing why he became obsessed with become the Demon King.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #407 of the My Hero Academia manga.

The origin of All For One’s controversial dream has been revealed

As we have mentioned, the last chapters of the My Hero Academia manga They have delved a little deeper into All For One’s pastwho from his birth proved to be an evil entity, being very ruthless, a personality that became stronger as he grew, since his possessive attitude was reflected in every action he took.

During this flashback about All For One’s past The bond that this villain had with his twin brother, Yoichi, was also delved a little deeper.because despite all the calamities they had to go through in their childhood, AFO was in charge of keeping him with him, but not out of love, but because of his twisted personality of believing that his little brother was a valuable object that belonged to him.

However, during this chapter, we also The origin of the controversial dream of All For One was revealedwhich would lead him to take over the epithet of Demon KingWell, at one point, AFO saw his brother, Yoichi, enjoying some comics, worshiping the heroes that appeared in said comics and longing to become one, a detail that aroused the curiosity of this villain, who also took a look, being amazed at the opposite sidesince he became fascinated with the figure of evil that appeared in the comics.

The possessive personality of All For One and what was seen in the comics led this villain to have a controversial dream, since he wanted to become the Demon King and make the world and those who inhabit it completely histhis being the true desire of AFO, who took what was seen in these comics to another level, bringing out his great evil.

In fact, This sick personality of All For One led this villain to take on the quirks of other gift users.because his obsession with being the master and lord of everything increased more and more, to the point that he would do everything in his power to fulfill his controversial dream.

Notably, All For One’s obsession with believing himself to be the owner of everything and unleashing evil led for his twin brother, Yoichi, to stay away from him, because he knew that his brother had become a true monster who would not stop until he fulfilled his purpose.

Evidently, All For One’s past has served to confirm that this villain, since his birth, is the incarnation of evilas he was always full of unbridled evil and a ruthless personality that led him to commit extremely questionable actions.

Join the conversation