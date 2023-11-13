Recently, the name of the second bearer of One For All has been announced.

The final arc of My Hero Academia has not been wastedsince this has brought great surprises that have made these events a true wonder, since several unexpected turns have arisen in the midst of this relentless war against All For One y Tomura Shigarakiwho along with the other villains have caused great havoc everywhere.

Likewise, the The last chapters of My Hero Academia have been loaded with a lot of action and very emotional momentssince Katsuki Bakugo has made a perfect return in the middle of the climax of the final battles, joining Deku to finish off All For One and Tomura Shigaraki once and for all.

But this is not the only interesting thing they have had the My Hero Academy mangasince the most recent chapter has made one of the most anticipated revelations by the fandom, since it finally has released the name of the second One For All user.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #406 of the My Hero Academia manga.

The name of the second One For All user has been revealed

Since the beginning of My Hero Academia, some mysteries have been brewing as the plot has developed, being the One For All, one of themsince despite some details about this quirk and its bearers being known, the identity of some of these users remained a complete enigma.

As we have mentioned, one of the biggest enigmas around One For All is the identity of the second and third user of this quirkbecause although his appearance was shown, no more details were given about his origin and identity, this being a big doubt in the fandom that has finally been clarified in the most recent chapter of the manga.

And in Katsuki Bakugo’s final battle against All For One it was seen that The fearsome villain seems to have revived some memories of its controversial and enigmatic history with the second user of One For Alland all thanks to Bakugo, who has made him relive these moments, due to the great similarity that the explosive hero has with the second bearer of the OFA.

During this confrontation, Bakugo’s determination and spirit remind All For One of his encounter with the second One For All user.since everything seems to indicate that the explosive hero and this one have great similarities that confirm the connection that exists between the two, unleashing a series of flashbacks in AFO that make him relive the hatred he feels for the second carrier.

The name of the Second User of One For All is Kudosince the fearsome All For One has revealed it by having these flashbacks and confusing it with Bakugo, since if it had not been the second bearer, the One For All would not have existed, which is why, AFO has a deep hatred for himsince, apparently, it was a great obstacle to this antagonist’s plans at the time.

Furthermore, the parallels that exist between Bakugo and Kudo, the second user of One For Allhave led All For One to relive one of the worst moments of his life, since the explosive hero has been evolving his abilities exponentially, to the point that the villain is confusing him with his great enemyso the enigma surrounding the history of Kudo and AFO could be about to be revealed.

Without a doubt, this revelation has been very surprising, since The name of the second One For All user has finally been announcedwhich was a complete enigma, providing more context for this character and of the relentless battle that generation after generation has waged against All For One.

Notably the name of the third One For All user remains an enigmawhich could be about to be revealed very soon as more details are revealed between the surprising and shocking battle between All For One y Kudo.

