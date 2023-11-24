The fate of Yoichi Shigaraki was revealed in the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia.

Chapter 407 of the My Hero Academia manga reveals the fate of Yoichi Shigaraki, the first user of One For All.

Join the conversation

Throughout the chronology of My Hero Academia, it has been seen that Kohei Horikoshi has introduced a lot of mysteries that have kept fans in suspense for many years, since several of these enigmas are crucial to understanding some of the most important events of this work.

One of the great enigmas that My Hero Academia has harbored since the beginning has to do with the fate of the first One For All usersince with the development of the plot more details about this character were revealed, but, the fans They still had many concerns regarding this mysterious individual..

However, the most recent chapter of sleeve from My Hero Academy has clarified several of the doubts of the followers, since it has revealed the fate of Yoichi Shigaraki, the first user of One For Allrevealing what really happened to this individual.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #407 of the My Hero Academia manga.

The fate of Yoichi Shigaraki, the first user of One For All, has been revealed

As it was expected, The final arc of My Hero Academia has been full of very shocking revelations that have added greater depth to the story, since, chapter after chapter, Kohei Horikoshi has been addressing various events that have shocked fans.

In fact, The most recent chapter of My Hero Academia has been one of the most importantsince in this it has been possible to know the dark past of All For One, showing the origins of this controversial villain, who apparently is the incarnation of evil, since his birth.

But this is not all, since in this same chapter it is also has revealed the fate of Yoichi Shigaraki, the first user of One For Allbecause through a flashback of AFO’s past it was possible to see that, the fearsome villain was the one who ended the life of his own brother while trying to escape from him with the second OFA user, a detail that demonstrates the evil of All For One.

The action of All For One highlights the evil that reigns in this villainwho murdered his own brother without even realizing it, as AFO’s possessive and impulsive personality proved that The bond he felt for Yoichi was not love.because he only saw it as a valuable possession.

It should be noted that, in the previous chapter, All For One was shown asking him to the second One For All user by his brother, since, apparently, He doesn’t seem to remember that he murdered him without realizing it.confirming that this selfish and impulsive decision is something AFO has regretted his entire life and not for the reasons many would believe.

The All For One flashback in which it is shown The fate that Yoichi Shigaraki experienced confirms that this nefarious villain is the incarnation of evilsince out of pure whim and selfishness he was able to murder his brother without even realizing it, since apparently it was blinded by hate and his impulsivenessbecoming an extremely detestable character.

This revelation provides better context for why All For One has so much hate for the second One For All usersince he tried to rescue Yoichi from the clutches of his brother, which caused deep anger in the villain who, in the midst of his obsession with possessing everything around him he murdered his brother without realizing itproving to have a vile personality that became worse as time went by.

Without a doubt, This chapter has been one of the most interesting of My Hero Academiasince it has also served to recontextualize the facts established in the first chapter of the series regarding the origin of the gifts, generating many doubts in the followers who have been dismayed by the recent revelations that Horikoshi has made.

Join the conversation