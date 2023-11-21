All For One’s dark origin confirms that he is evil incarnate.

Chapter 407 of the My Hero Academia manga has revealed the dark origin of All For One.

Join the conversation

The latest chapters of the My Hero Academia manga have focused on All For Onethe controversial villain who has wreaked havoc and imparted a reign of terror since the beginning of the series, as the fearsome demon king He seems to be going through a bad time, since with the return of Bakugo his plans have been truncated, leaving him in great trouble.

In addition, Everything seems to indicate that the end of My Hero Academia could be closer than you thinksince the last chapters of the manga have been addressing part of the greatest mysteries of this work, providing greater context for many of the events of the past, so much so that they have decided delve a little deeper into the controversial All For Onewho apparently could be defeated by Katsuki Bakugo.

In fact, the most recent chapter of the manga has focused on All For Onemaking known the origin of this fearsome villainwho apparently from his birth was a very dark being, marked by evil.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #407 of the My Hero Academia manga.

The dark origin of All For One has been revealed

Each chapter of the final arc of My Hero Academia has been epicsince these have given closure to the predestined battles of the most relevant characters in the series, just as more details of many events from the past have been revealed, including, All For One’s pastwhich was one of the most anticipated moments by followers.

And it is that, The most recent chapter of My Hero Academia has given a look at the origins of All For Onemaking a great revelation that has completely changed the history of this work, since this new information that has been revealed recontextualizes the events established in the first chapter of the series.

But this is not all, since Through a flashback it has been possible to see the origin of All For Onewho along with Yoichi were conceived by a single sex worker who I did not know she was pregnant, a disturbing detail that gives rise to many concerns. Likewise, in the womb, AFO stole the little nutrition his mother was takingalso taking it from his younger brother in the womb, which explains why the latter was born so sick.

The birth of both twins ended the life of their motherSo immediately All For One showed traits of what would become his disturbing personalitysince this villain began to feed on his mother’s corpse, since he had inherited a peculiarity from his mother even long before the existence of the gifts was announced.

During its growth, All For One used the power inherited from his mother to take the lives of several civilians.unleashing a reign of terror from an early age, because with the rise of quirks this He decided to go for each of the people with a Quirk. to kill them and steal their powers, revealing his possessive personality.

In this chapter it was also seen that All For One kept Yoichi close to him at all timessince he felt that it belonged to him, since this villain grew up with the mentality that everything around him should be his possession, this being a detail that explains many of his twisted motivationsbecoming a macabre and dark character.

It should be noted that, since its birth, All For One proved to be full of evilWell, the dark past of this villain makes it very clear why this individual calls himself the Demon King, since he is the very incarnation of evil.

It is necessary to highlight that The dark origin of All For One has changed the history of My Hero Academia completelygiving way to new concerns that will be answered very soon, since this villain’s past could explain many of the great mysteries of this series.

Join the conversation