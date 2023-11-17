This amazing UA student is on par with professional heroes.

Chapter 406 of the My Hero Academia manga has confirmed that one of the UA students is on par with the professional heroes.

Throughout the chronology of My Hero Academia it has been seen that The various students who live in the series have been exponentially increasing their skills and all thanks to his continuous training and efforts in his battles against the villains who have wreaked havoc everywhere.

In addition, The final arc of My Hero Academia has given great development to each of the students of the series, who have demonstrated their worth and commitment to preserving peace, as they have had to deal with the fearsome and dangerous villains that have accompanied All For One y Shigaraki in this relentless war.

However the latest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga has revealed that the great power displayed by one of the students confirms that this is at the level of a professional heroa detail that places him as one of the strongest characters in the series at his young age.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #406 of the My Hero Academia manga.

Fumikage Tokoyami has been confirmed to be at the level of a Professional Hero

As we have mentioned, My Hero Academia students have fought their way through different battles in which they have demonstrated their great determination and exceptional skills, which have helped them shine in the midst of combat, as is the case of Fumikage Tokoyami, who gave a small taste of his enormous potentialbeing able to fight a confrontation against All For One.

It is well known that During his amazing battle against All For One, Fumikage Tokoyami proved to be at a level far above that of the rest of his companions.since this young student managed to cause great damage to the Demon King, cornering him for a long period of time, forcing him to resort to Eri’s “Rewind” quirk to heal himself from the overwhelming damage caused by the attack of Tokoyami.

And everything seems to indicate that Tokoyami’s feat against All For One left a big mark on this villain, since the most recent chapter of the manga has shown the fearsome villain rushing to reach Shigaraki while being chased by Bakugo, who is delivering several attacks. However, the demon king comments that the explosive hero’s abilities They don’t cause as much pressure as Endeavor or Tokoyami’s “Dark Shadow”.

All For One’s statements confirm that Tokoyami is at the level of professional heroesbecause the fearsome villain has made it clear that The “Dark Shadow” caused enormous damage to himto the point that the Demon King praised him for his great power, these being a conglomeration of details that indicate that Fumikage is on par with heroes like Endeavor and All Might.

Notably Tokoyami and his powerful Quirk were key to stopping All For One for a period of time.since the abilities of this young student forced the Demon King to take extreme measures to avoid his death, since the impact of the Dark Shadow was so great that he had to use the gift “rewind” to heal his wounds, so Fumikage’s actions served to push AFO to the limit.

Without a doubt, the fact that Fumikage Tokoyami is the student who is at the level of a professional hero is amazing and well deserved, since this managed to become an obstacle for All For Onebeing a real threat to this villain who seems to remember the impact of the great power of the Dark Shadow.

On the other hand, in the middle of All For One and Bakugo’s final battlethe name of the second One For All user has been revealed, this being a detail highly anticipated by followers, who were waiting for more information regarding this enigmatic character who has been an object of interest since his appearance.

