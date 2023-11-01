The prophecy about All Might has been fulfilled but not in the way many thought.

Chapter 405 of My Hero Academia has shown that All Might’s disturbing prophecy has been fulfilled in a very surprising way.

Join the conversation

From the first chapters of My Hero Academia, a disturbing prophecy has haunted All Mightfor his friend and companion, Sir Nighteye, had a extremely catastrophic vision in which it foreshadowed that hero #1 was going to die in a tragic way and heartbreaking. This detail completely changed Toshinori Yagi’s way of seeing things, since he was aware that Nighteye’s predictions were unequivocal.

Likewise, the development of the last chapters of the manga made this prophecy more plausible, since the relentless final battle of All Might and All For One gave great indications that the beloved #1 hero would meet his end during this confrontationthis prediction being fulfilled to the letter.

However, and to everyone’s surprise, the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia confirmed that this prediction came truebut not in the way many expected, as fate was unexpectedly changed by Bakugo, which somewhat modified the imminent disappearance of All Mightalthough Sir Nighteye’s vision of the future had several interpretations, one of them being fulfilled during this fierce battle.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #405 of the My Hero Academia manga.

All Might’s prophecy has been fulfilled, but not in the way many thought

Los The latest chapters of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga have unleashed a wave of emotions among fanssince many were about to witness the imminent death of All Might at the hands of All For One, who was about to deliver the final blow to the beloved #1 hero. However, surprisingly, Bakugo returned to avoid this fatal outcome, rescuing a very badly injured Toshinori Yagi.

This shocking moment led many fans to remember the prophecy made by Sir Nighteyesince everything indicated that this prediction about All Might would finally come true, since he was just resigned waiting for his life to go out.

To everyone’s surprise, Sir Nighteye’s prophecy did come to passbut not as many expected, since the vision that All Might’s friend and companion had foreshadowed the moment in which All For One was about to tear him to pieces, as shown during Nighteye and All Might’s conversation in this chapter.

Nevertheless, Nighteye’s vision of All Might’s future had another interpretationsince this represented the death of this hero’s dream in which his mere presence prevented crime due to his status as a Symbol of Peace, but, although the version of Toshinori Yagi After this dream is over, the #1 hero left a great legacy in the next generation, guaranteeing that peace can reign thanks to his students.

Surprisingly, Sir Nighteye’s prophecy was unequivocalWell, if Bakugo hadn’t changed destiny, All Might would have died, but, in a way The background of this vision contains some truthsince in this battle Toshinori Yagi’s dream died from being the main hero who alone took charge of an entire nation, since now it will be the students to follow his legacy and put an end to his bitter rival, All For One, and Tomura Shigaraki.

Without a doubt, This change in destiny took All Might himself by surprise.who assumed that he would die at the hands of All For One, because for the first time it seems genuinely unsure of what its purpose is in decades, since he did not expect to come out of this battle alive.

On the other hand, after saving All Might it has been confirmed that Bakugo will fight his final battle against All For One, since is eager to defeat this fearsome villain who still can’t believe that his plans are not working out as he expected.

Join the conversation