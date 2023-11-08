This fascinating scene of Dabi has a great influence from Resident Evil, according to Kohei Horikoshi.

Kohei Horikoshi included a nod to Resident Evil in one of his amazing illustrations of Dabi.

It’s no surprise that My Hero Academia is packed with references to other big franchises. of popular culture, since he himself Kohei Horikoshi has stated on several occasions that it has been inspired by other IPs such as Marvel y DC to give life to their characters, having extremely incredible results.

And it is that, Kohei Horikoshi has included various elements and resources from other franchises in a very insightful way in his work, giving way to a very nutritious plot that has been liked by fans for years, since he has created fascinating characters that have permeated the collective imagination, being very loved by fans.

But this is not the only reference that has been included. My Hero Academia from other franchises, since, recently, at the launch of volume #39 of this work, Kohei Horikoshi revealed the influence it took from the renowned Resident Evil IP to illustrate one of Dabi’s most fascinating scenes.

Kohei Horikoshi has been inspired by Resident Evil to create one of the most surprising illustrations of Dabi

Over the years, it has become clear that My Hero Academia is full of various references to other franchisesbeing Marvel and DC the most recurringsince the mangaka is a staunch fan of many of the works that have been released under the seal of these two great IPs, which led him to give free rein to his imagination and create his own story of heroes.

However, everything seems to indicate that these have not been the only franchises to which this mangaka has made references, since, recently, through the volume 39 of the My Hero Academia manga It has been revealed that Horikoshi has including a nod to the famous video game IP, Resident Evilwhich I took as an influence to illustrate a memorable Dabi scene.

Evidently, My Hero Academia is a treasure trove of references to other franchisesy, Kohei Horikoshi has confirmed one of them, since through volume 39 he published some details and secrets of behind-the-scenes creation, revealing that one of the illustrations that Dabi liked to draw the most was inspired by Resident Evil.

Volume 39 promo sketch with some explanations by Hori of scenes he personally enjoyed

Through Reddit, the user named NatMat16 has shared the promotional sketches of volume 39 of My Hero Academiaconfirming that one of the illustrations he made of Dabi He made it with the aim of making it look like the Resident Evil gamean extremely interesting detail that has been liked by fans, who could not be happier with these statements.

The scene in question shows Dabi completely charredgiving the impression of being a demon with an appearance very similar to that of the different entities that have been shown in the renowned Resident Evil video game franchisethis being a perfect nod that demonstrates the mangaka’s good taste for art and video games with great backstories.

It’s no surprise that Horikoshi is a fan of the renowned Resident Evil video game franchise.since this has managed to transcend over time, becoming one of the most popular and admired games, because today, It is one of the followers’ favorite IPs.

On the other hand, the My Hero Academy manga concluded Dabi’s tragic story in the best possible way, closing a cycle of suffering that overwhelmed the Todoroki family and above all to this controversial character who only longed for the attention and affection of his loved ones, so the ending that Horikoshi gave him was very emotional and coherent.

