Bakugo has shown how he has grown and evolved as a character in the My Hero Academia story with just one word.

Throughout the history of My Hero Academia, one of the characters that has had the greatest evolution and development as a character turns out to be none other than Katsuki Bakugowho initially had rather despicable and selfish attitudes towards his peers and, more specifically, towards Izuku Midoriya.

And the rivalry between these two heroes has been a constant in the history of My Hero Academia, and it was Bakugo the vast majority of the time who constantly harassed Deku and made him feel like he was a failure, although it is later discovered in reality Katsuki felt surpassed by his friend, and humiliating him was what made him feel better. with himself.

Although these attitudes on Bakugo’s part were completely despicable, the young hero, as the story progressed, was able to reflect on his actions and have great improvement and development as a character that has even been evidenced in the most recent chapter. from the manga, where, With just one word, the hero has shown the great growth he has had at My Hero Academy.

contains spoilers for chapter #406 of the My Hero Academia manga.

Followers of the story of My Hero Academia well know what despicable, selfish and mean Bakugo used to be at the beginning of the series, mocking Izuku and calling him useless because he initially did not have a quirk, also telling him that he could never become a hero.

However, with the advancement of history and the experiences he had to live, Bakugo was able to mature and improve his attitude towards his teammates and towards Izuku specifically, and in the most recent chapters of the manga he has not only teamed up with Deku, but also has finally accepted the nickname “Kacchan” that his friend had appointed him.

And this nickname, derived from the name Katsuki and formed with the first syllable “Ka” and the affectionate Japanese diminutive “-chan”, is a friendly and affectionate way in which Izuku referred to Bakugoeven when he constantly humiliated him and called him “Deku” which basically means “useless.”

Since the beginning of the story, Bakugo has shown great distaste for this nickname, at least coming from Deku, but this has changed in the most recent chapter of the manga, #406, since, while facing All For One, Bakugo refers to himself as “Kacchan” instead of Katsuki or simply Bakugo, being the first time in history that the character uses this nickname.

Although this does not imply that Bakugo is going to change his hero name or anything like that, The fact that he called himself “Kacchan” shows the great growth and development that Bakugo has had over time in the story, as he finally accepts the nickname that one of his great friends has given him and that he has always used to refer to him in an affectionate way despite his mistreatment of him.

Also, the fact that Bakugo of all people decided to introduce himself to All For One as Kacchan is quite surprising, and It could be a way to reaffirm the link between him and his friend DekuWell, after years of rivalry, he has finally decided to accept the nickname he gave him, accepting, at the same time, to be friends instead of rivals, and to unite for a single cause: ending All For One.

Ultimately, while it’s unknown exactly what Bakugo’s intention may have been in calling himself “Kacchan,” he certainly did so. shows the great development that the young hero has hadby leaving behind the disdain he had for the nickname (and more specifically for the one who referred to him that way: Deku) and finally accepting and embracing this name once and for all.

