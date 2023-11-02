The clothing line from the collaboration between My Hero Academia and the NBA is now available.

The clothing line from the collaboration between My Hero Academia and the NBA is now available in several online stores.

My Hero Academia, the work of Kohei Horikoshi has become one of the most popular todaymanaging to position itself as one of the benchmark series in the manga/anime industry, and no wonder, since the fantastic premise proposed by the mangaka has been a complete marvel that has captivated fans since the first season.

The impact it has had My Hero Academia It is so big that it has sparked the interest of many other franchisessince a few months ago it was announced that this IP was preparing a great collaboration with the NBA, expanding even further and confirming that manga/anime culture has crossed borders.

Likewise, recently, it has been announced that the collaboration with the NBA and HYPERFLY of has launched a clothing line that has All Might as the protagonistwith very striking designs that you will surely love.

All Might’s clothing line from the collaboration between My Hero Academia and the NBA is now available

For a long time Fans of My Hero Academia and the NBA were very eager for the union of both brandssince a small preview of this great project had already been given, showing the design that these t-shirts would have, some of which were sold exclusively during the Anime Expo in Los Angeles.

However, for fans who could not attend the Anime Expo in Los Angeles there is nothing to worry about, since This clothing line has finally arrived in Crunchyroll stores so that followers can purchase these beautiful clothes with designs alluding to several NBA teams and All Mightwho is showing his skills as a basketball player.

Through the Crunchyroll store you can learn more details about this All Might’s clothing line and the different designs that this striking collection offerssince it will have different designs, from t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies of various teams of the NBAmany more teams joining this union in the coming months.

In these designs You can see All Might in the team t-shirt designs such as: the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors, among others that will be added soon, prices start at $64 and have several sizes available.

Notably These fabulous t-shirts are a limited editionhence You must hurry if you want to get any of these clothes that will make you attract attention anywhere, as its design is very striking and fantastic, as it is shown to the beloved All Might being the distinguished figure of each team.

Apparently, Fans have rushed out and sold out the stock of Los Angeles Lakers team jerseyssince they have all been sold in moments, a detail that confirms the great receptivity that this wonderful collaboration has had which will surely open the doors for other franchises to become interested in the different works of the manga/anime industry, making very interesting unions like this one in which the NBA, My Hero Academia and HYPERFLY have decided to offer to followers.

Without a doubt, More and more franchises from different segments are interested in collaborating with different manga/anime culture projects.Well, a few months ago, Chainsaw Man, the IP of Tatsuki Fujimoto, announced a collaboration with the clothing brand Uniqlo, offering incredible designs that have had a great reception from followers who have not taken long to get these clothing items.

