A lot of task management and a lot of calendar in vein, but my weak point had traditionally been email. I never found the formula to tame it and I resigned myself to the fact that inbox zero, like winning lotteries, was for others.

Until One day in 2022 I decided to give Spark a tryafter years of seeing it swarming around the application stores and presumptuously assuming that it wasn’t for me, that with the native email application there was no need for anything else.

I was less cautious about declining to try Spark than Decca was when they rejected the Beatles.

less tedious

Spark is an application developed by Readdle, a Ukrainian studio that also has other applications in its catalog such as Documents, Calendars or Scanner Pro (the naming is not where these people shine). It already convinced me when I started using it at the beginning of 2022, but the major update that arrived that summer finished dazzling me.

Something that has changed the way I manage email is that Spark is designed to be used entirely through keyboard shortcuts. If I see an email and I want to reply to it, I just have to press the R key. If I want to archive it, the E key. And so on with any action.

But what differentiates Spark is that guides the handling of emails as if they were tasks, inviting you to complete them all until you leave the inbox clean. If an email has been read and requires nothing else, we complete (archive) it. If we think it is better to delete it, we delete it. If we respond to it but it’s part of an ongoing task, or we haven’t responded to it yet but it’s something we need to do, we keep it visible in the inbox.





Clean tray and emails as tasks. Image: Xataka.

Nothing that wasn’t possible until now… but Spark makes it much easier with that approach: emails as tasks, inviting you to always look for the empty tray.

Another way to leave the tray empty is also another good Spark function: the possibility of ‘removing’ emails. Ideal for emails that we want to take care of later, without rushing, which we will process when we can (such as reading a long newsletter or responding to an email that is not urgent at all). That takes them to another part of the interface, a floating bubble above the inbox that simply tells us how many we have set aside, to prevent it from getting out of hand.

For emails that must be processed within a specific time there is the ‘Snooze’ function, like an alarm clock. We simply make it disappear from our sight and back into our inbox when we tell it to.

Another interesting feature of Spark that has to do with not missing the moment of an email: the option to add reminders about sent emails. A classic: we send an email to someone, they don’t respond and we immediately forget about it until some time later we realize the lack of response. Sometimes when it’s too late. With this function we can set a reminder that will warn us that we have not received a response.

Similarly, we can also schedule the sending of emails with an interesting interface of predefined optionsor set emails or senders directly as priorities, to understand at a glance the special relevance of a new message.

And one of the options that are spectacular: permanent filtering of new senders. If someone sends us an email and Spark detects that it is the first time that we receive an email from that address, the application will ask us if we want to admit that new sender or not, with two thumbs-up or thumbs-down buttons. If we accept it, your emails will enter us normally.

If not, your emails will be forever buried in the ‘Blocked’ folder, different from the ‘Spam’ folder. We can also permanently silence email chains that are no longer useful to us.





Accept or block a new sender. Image: Xataka.

Another of its recently incorporated functions is the integration of the GPT API in what the app calls ‘Spark AI’: when we decide to use it, it reads the message or the message chain and from our simple instruction (it even has buttons with default options, such as ‘I’m interested’, ‘I’m not interested’ or ‘Thank you’) it generates a response email with the message that we have indicated, expanded by GPT, and that takes into account the context of the received email.

In Spark settings we can adjust various options around the default length or tone for our responses. I don’t think it is advisable to resort to this type of response frequently, but it can be useful for cases such as an email that we have to respond to but that was not written personally to us, for example.

And a detail for the use of this application with corporate email accounts: it supports the use of HTML signatures. Not all email management applications do this.





HTML signature in the email. Image: Xataka.

Spark is highly recommended for anyone who finds email management a necessary evil, something they have to do because they receive a lot of them on a daily basis. For someone whose work does not go through email and barely gives it personal use, it will hardly be worth it. You could try the free version, but perhaps you can make do with the web or the usual native app.

For those who do have email as an important part of their routine, Spark helps make it a much less tedious task. All of these additions combined have completely changed the way I use email. and the desire to face him throughout the day.

Spark is available for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android; and it is compatible with Google mail, iCloud, Outlook, etc., in addition to IMAP; and can be used for free with limited functions, or pay the subscription to access the full application: 8.99 euros per month or 69.99 euros per year. This will rightly deter many people, but others may understand it as I did: it is buying time and peace of mind.

Featured image | Xataka.

