Dear Mr. Sorzana, thank you for your email, it is important for us to receive the views and opinions of our customers in order to improve the service we offer. We are aware that in some areas, following the recent company restructuring, we are still uncovered and we are sorry that this causes inconvenience to our customers and enthusiasts. As mentioned, MV Agusta is working to restructure the dealer network and services: one of the first pieces is the very recent opening, right in Piedmont, of the new dealer MV Agusta Torino at Beinasco, in via Rondò Bernardo 28. The parameters for granting the Brand have been profoundly revised in order to ensure that in the near future all MV Agusta customers can have a consistent brand experience throughout the world, both from the point of view of purchase, but also from the point of view of customer care after sales. As you most likely know, the entire global distribution network, from January 2023, is under the responsibility of KTM, this obviously also involves integrations at the level of IT systems, the processes of which have been underway in recent months. Soon our network, even in communications, will be entirely MV Agusta, supported however by the strength of the processes and systems of the PiererMobility group. This, we can assure you, will result in a visible improvement in the service offered to customers, in every respect. We are always available to clarify any doubts and have an open and transparent conversation with our enthusiasts and customers. We thank you again for reporting your concerns to us and send you our warmest regards.