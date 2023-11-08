The instrumentation, consisting of a 5.5″ color TFT panel, has been updated for 2023 in all main functions, and sports dedicated graphics. Confirmed i backlit multifunction electrical blocks, as well as the MV Ride App, which allows you to manage the electronic equipment and the engine from your smartphone.

All body elements are made of carbon fiber, except for the thermoplastic resin tank. There are as many as 40 carbon fiber elements present on the bike.

Compared to the Superveloce 800, a great deal of research and development has been carried out on its older sister using CFD (Computer Fluid Dynamics) and other cutting-edge technologies, aimed at develop aerodynamics as best as possible, which on this model integrates function, style and design. For example, the carbon fiber disc covers of the front brakes have a very suggestive aesthetic function, because they evoke the drum brakes of the past, but at the same time help to cool the calipers and the water and oil radiator. The main wing surface extends across the entire width of the frontal area, except for the small area located under the front light cluster. Along the fairing, the outermost and lower air intakes house additional appendages compared to the main one: they generate downforce on the front wheel and create a depression behind the oil radiator. There are 39.2 kilograms of downforce obtained at 320 km/h.